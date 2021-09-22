Microsoft's Surface Pro X will start at $899 with Windows 11 refresh

When Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro X in 2019, it promised the start of something new for the company’s 2-in-1 line. Unfortunately, buggy limited app compatibility due to the computer’s ARM-based architecture and Windows on ARM software meant the Pro X never quite delivered on its promise.

With today's Surface event, Microsoft didn't update the Pro X’s hardware. As before you can configure the computer with either the company’s original SQ1 chip or its more recent SQ2 chip. However, the company is introducing a new WiFi-only model that starts at $899. More important here is that the computer now comes with Windows 11 out of the box and includes support for 64-bit software emulation. That means app compatibility should be greatly improved, hopefully addressing one of the biggest problems the 2-in-1 has had since it came out.

The WiFi-only model is available to pre-order today, with in-store availability to follow on October 5th. That’s the same day Microsoft will release Windows 11.

