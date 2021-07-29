U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.05
    +15.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +1.19 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +28.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3963
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4540
    -0.4560 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,658.84
    -442.84 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.33
    +3.97 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Microsoft in talks to back India's Oyo

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Indian budget hotel chain Oyo may have lost a significant portion of its business amid the pandemic, but it is inching closer to finding a new investor: Microsoft.

Microsoft is in advanced stages of talks to invest in Oyo, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The size of the investment and the valuation are unclear. Oyo was valued at about $10 billion in 2019, though SoftBank, a major investor in Oyo, had slashed the Indian startup's valuation to $3 billion earlier this year.

The deal may also involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft's cloud services, one of the people said. Both the sources requested anonymity as the matter is private.

Microsoft and Oyo founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal declined to comment Thursday evening.

The Indian startup, which laid off thousands of employees globally earlier this year as nations across the world enforced lockdowns, still has between $780 million to $800 million in its bank, Agarwal said at a recent virtual conference. (The startup had about $1 billion in the bank in December 2020.)

The pandemic hit the startup like a "cyclone," he told Bloomberg TV earlier this month. "We built something for so many years and it took just 30 days for it drop by over 60%," he said.

Earlier this month, and after Agarwal's remarks at the aforementioned conference, Oyo said it had raised $660 million in debt. That debt was used to clear the previous debt, a third person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

If the deal materializes, it will be Microsoft's latest investment in an Indian startup. The firm has backed a handful of startups in the past, including news aggregator and short-video platform DailyHunt.

India poised for record VC year as unicorns head for decisive IPOs

