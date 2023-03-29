Microsoft Taps OpenAI's Latest GPT-4 For Cybersecurity Solutions

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Microsoft Security Copilot on Tuesday, bringing OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative AI to cybersecurity.

With Copilot, defenders can quickly detect and respond to threats and better understand the threat landscape overall.

Security Copilot will integrate Microsoft's vast threat intelligence footprint with expertise to augment the work of security professionals through an easy-to-use AI assistant.

Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, said, "With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI."

Microsoft Security is actively tracking more than 50 ransomware gangs and more than 250 unique nation-state cybercriminal organizations and receives 65 trillion threat signals daily.

Last week, OpenAI launched plugins in ChatGPT to enable web browsing.

OpenAI created a web browser plugin, making it useful for retrieving information. Browsing retrieves content from the web using the Bing search API.

The browsing plugin shows websites visited and cites their sources in ChatGPT's responses.

In March, Microsoft warned against more ransomware attacks inside and outside of Ukraine from a notorious hacking group Iridium with links to Russia's military intelligence agency GRU.

On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) and Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) were amongst the companies to face ransomware attacks lately.

Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 0.42% at $275.23 on Tuesday.

