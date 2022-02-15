U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.37
    +51.70 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,922.92
    +356.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,014.51
    +223.60 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.07
    +42.28 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.17
    -3.29 (-3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -17.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0510 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7040
    +0.1540 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,998.93
    +1,398.17 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.61
    +17.03 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Microsoft’s 3D ‘Fluent’ emoji arrive in Teams

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Microsoft

Last summer, Microsoft teased Clippy would return to Office and a handful of other apps as part of a broader update to more than 1,800 emoji. The new characters reflect the company’s Fluent design language, and, starting today, you can check them out in Microsoft Teams.

To enable the emoji, navigate to the app’s settings menu, then head over to the “About” section and click “Public Preview.” As The Verge notes, you may not see that option to enable them if your IT admin has disabled the ability to preview new features. Otherwise, it’s possible to see the 3D emoji on every platform where you can use Microsoft Teams, including macOS and iOS. Once you’ve enabled them, they’ll appear in chat and channels, as well as in reactions. Some of the characters feature animations, and when it comes to emoji with skin tones, you’ll have six options to choose from.

When Microsoft first introduced Fluent emoji, it said its goal was to design characters that better reflect how people work in the 21st century. A lot of workplaces have come to value emotional honesty and playfulness and these characters lean into those traits. “Because being playful or highly expressive doesn’t come easily to everyone, emoji are the perfect little helpers,” the company said. “Far from being frivolous or ornamental, they’re extensions of our own humanity and an important communication tool.”

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why GE Might Be About to Get a Surprising Boost

    Soaring costs and intense pricing competition have crushed profit margins in wind power, but some respite may be on its way.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor, Marriott posts big revenue beat, Restaurant Brands tops earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor as well as fourth quarter earnings for Marriott International and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands.

  • Why Is Virgin Galactic Soaring on Tuesday?

    The stock market was having a strong morning on Tuesday, with all three major averages up by 1% or more shortly after the opening bell. The reason for the move is that Virgin Galactic announced that it will open ticket sales for its spaceflights to the general public on Feb. 16. Virgin Galactic also said that it plans to have its first 1,000 customers on board to start its commercial service later in 2022.

  • 10 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap pharmaceutical stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022. The pharma industry is in the midst of a fundamental transformation as disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing become […]

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 10 Years?

    The tech titan is looking to take full advantage of several sizable opportunities over the next decade.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.