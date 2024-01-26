Is Microsoft Teams down? Thousands, including in Tennessee, affected by outage on Friday

Microsoft Teams is down for thousands of users on Friday as the communication platform is experiencing issues. According to Downdetector, 14,480 users reported issues with Teams as of 1:00 pm. on Friday.

The majority of the reported problems (67%) have to do with the app, 25% with the server connection and 8% with the website.

According to a heat map by Downdetector, the issues are taking place across the country, impacting major cities including Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Tampa.

Microsoft announced on social media they are aware of the issue.

"We've identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and we're performing a failover to remediate impact." they said in a post to X.

We've identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and we're performing a failover to remediate impact. Additional information can be found under TM710344 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 26, 2024

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: is Microsoft Teams down? Thousands of users affected by outage Friday