Microsoft Teams goes beyond screen sharing for real-time collaboration

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Microsoft

What's cooler than just sharing your screen with colleagues? Sharing live projects that everyone can edit at the same time. That's at the heart of Microsoft's new Live Share feature, which make it easier for Teams apps to enable real-time collaboration. If this sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft announced plans to make Teams go-to location for collaborative apps last year. Live Share relies on Fluid Framework, Microsoft's attempt at atomizing components of traditional documents, which is also the core of the Loop app it debuted last fall.

Microsoft Teams Live Share
Microsoft Teams Live Share

Microsoft says some partners, including Accenture, Frame.io and Hexagon, are already building Live Share experiences within Teams. It'll take time to see how developers take advantage of Live Share, but given the rise of remote work over the last few years, it's certainly an intriguing way to spur on more collaboration. Additionally, Microsoft announced a new Teams and Microsoft 365 SDK, as well as general availability for Fluid Framework, both of which should make it easier for developers to bring their apps to the company's cloud offerings.

