Microsoft Teams meetings are coming to Meta's Workplace
and Facebook's parent company have teamed up to integrate and . Companies that use both platforms can try the integration at no extra cost. Through a pinned tab in Teams, workers can access Workplace content, including a condensed version of the Workplace news feed, without having to switch between apps. They can react to and comment on Workplace posts in Teams too.
Starting next year, companies will be able to stream Teams meetings to Workplace groups. As such, you'll be able to watch meetings and events in either app or check out a recording later on Workplace.
Meta and Microsoft have previously brought their enterprise and productivity products together on other fronts. tools such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint are already available on Workplace, as are SharePoint and OneDrive. Workplace is also integrated into the Azure Active Directory.
In addition, Meta Teams will be available on Meta Portal products in December. People will be able to use the devices for Teams video calls.
Given Meta's focus on the metaverse and its vision of how virtual reality , it wouldn't be surprising to see a Microsoft Teams integration on . Meta recently to Quest 2, after all.