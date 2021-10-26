U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Microsoft Veteran Kristi Gaudioso Named AnyClip's Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

Gaudioso to Lead Sales Organization, reporting to Gil Becker

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™, continues its rapid expansion with the appointment of Kristi Gaudioso as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. The AI-powered video management company has made several announcements recently, including the launch of its automated internal communications solution for business, INTELLIGENT LOCKBOX and the close of its $47M funding round earlier this year.(Kristi Gaudioso headshot here).

(PRNewsfoto/AnyClip)
(PRNewsfoto/AnyClip)

Gaudioso will oversee the company's sales and revenue strategy. Reporting to Gaudioso will be Howard Moser, VP Enterprise Sales and Jarrod Schwartz, VP, Publishing, Media & Entertainment Sales. Based in AnyClip's New York City office, Gaudioso will report directly to President & CEO, Gil Becker.

Said Mr. Becker, "As AnyClip continues to disrupt the traditional video management category and establish itself as the new video solution for the new video age, we're excited to have Kristi join our executive ranks - leading the charge in opening new verticals for the company."

Noted Ms. Gaudioso, "AnyClip is quickly becoming the go-to video management platform for companies looking to compete with a video and data-first strategy. We've got the technology and now it's time to open markets and drive penetration."

With over twenty years' experience in sales, sales leadership and operations, Ms. Gaudioso brings a strategic and people-focused approach to developing teams and businesses. While at Microsoft for over 13 years, Gaudioso held sales positions, sales leadership and operational leadership roles. As the Director of Sales, Ms. Gaudioso and her team helped position Microsoft's first enterprise cloud solution in the market, resulting in significant growth year over year. Gaudioso then rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Sales Excellence Director where she was responsible for customer and territory expansion, go to market strategy, growth strategy, change management and sales process optimization and excellence, delivering revenues of 1.5B+ across the enterprise region.

Most recently, Gaudioso served as VP of Sales for EasyMovie, the SaaS-based video creation platform for business. While at EasyMovie, Kristi developed a strong team-focused culture, the go to market strategy, implemented structure, systems and best practices to enable the sales team and implemented a multi-year growth strategy, resulting in revenue growth of 300% year over year. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of sales roles in technology.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company

AnyClip, fueled by the recent closing of a new $47 million (US) investment, is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

Contact: ac@lippingroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-veteran-kristi-gaudioso-named-anyclips-chief-revenue-officer-301407892.html

SOURCE AnyClip

