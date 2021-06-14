Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in October 2025
Microsoft has revealed when it will put out to pasture. It will stop support for the current operating system on October 14th, 2025. That means Microsoft expects the transition to the , which it will show off , to take around four years.
The company quietly announced the news in a support page update, as spotted by . Previously, the page noted when Microsoft would end support for certain versions of Windows 10. It now states Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro and reveals the operating system's "retirement date." The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.
As for what we're expecting from Windows 11 (or whatever it's called), there will probably be a redesign, including . Microsoft recently , which was initially going to be . It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows. Perhaps that'll make it easier for manufacturers and developers to support dual-screen devices without having to work with a separate version of Windows.