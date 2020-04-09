Microsoft set to push Windows 10X and Surface Neo releases back until 2021

Microsoft might not be able to release Windows 10X and its flagship hardware, the Surface Neo, within this calendar year. According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay told some of his team members that the tech giant won’t be delivering the new platform and the dual-screen devices it’s meant for before the year ends. Further, the company won’t allow third-party manufacturers to ship devices running the OS, as well.

Microsoft introduced Windows 10X in 2019, presenting it as a variant of the OS designed for machines with two displays. It was planning to ship the Surface Neo, its first 10X flagship device, in time for the 2020 holiday season, but that might no longer happen.

While the delay is most likely a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Foley says Microsoft also decided to prioritize getting the 10X running on single-screen devices like 2-in-1s before giving the public access to it. The company is reportedly hoping to ship some of the platform’s features before the OS itself becomes available, though, so we might get a taste of the 10X in an upcoming Windows 10 update.