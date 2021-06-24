U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.01
    +24.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,209.04
    +334.80 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,355.12
    +83.39 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,324.06
    +20.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4920
    +0.0050 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9000
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,788.60
    +1,177.77 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.91
    +51.29 (+6.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Microsoft's Windows 11 brings updated looks with a focus on multitasking and gaming

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Microsoft (MSFT) on Thursday rolled out its latest version of its Windows operating system. Windows 11, which will be available this holiday season as a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users, is designed to be a more simplified version of the world's most popular desktop OS.

"Today marks a major milestone in the history of Windows. It's the beginning of a new generation," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the product announcement.

A new look

The latest version of Windows has a softer look all around, with rounded edges and slight transparencies for each window. The Start menu and toolbar are now located at the center of the bottom of the screen, which the company says is designed to make the software feel focused on the user. Microsoft has also added touches like light and dark modes, new themes, and the ability to use separate desktops for your specific needs.

Windows 11 gets a whole new look with softer edges and more transparencies throughout the operating system. (Image: Microsoft)
Windows 11 gets a whole new look with softer edges and more transparencies throughout the operating system. (Image: Microsoft)

If you're a gamer, you can have one desktop for gaming, another for work, and another for school — each with different themes behind them.

Widgets are also back with Windows 11 in the form of AI-powered cards that you can customize. It's also similar to the widgets Apple (AAPL) offers in macOS for its Mac line of desktops and laptops.

Microsoft has also made using Windows 11 easier on 2-in-1 devices when your keyboard is detached. No when you pull the keyboard off of your machine, Windows will automatically add spaces between on-screen icons, and make touch points more obvious, to provide for a more intuitive experience.

Multitasking gets a boost

Multitasking in Windows 11 is also getting a nice upgrade, with a new multitasking menu that allows you to snap apps to the left or right side of the screen, snap four apps to each of the screen's four corners, or even snap three apps by dividing the screen in thirds.

And with app groups, users will be able to save the layout they've created for their apps. So if you have a certain setup you like using for work, you can save your app group and pull it up every time you're on the clock.

Multitasking gets a boost in Windows 11 with the ability to snap multiple apps in a variety of layouts across the screen. (Image: Microsoft)
Multitasking gets a boost in Windows 11 with the ability to snap multiple apps in a variety of layouts across the screen. (Image: Microsoft)

Importantly, and thankfully, Microsoft has added a new feature for people who use secondary monitors in their work stations. Now when you unplug your monitor to take your laptop with you to another room, the apps you had on that second screen will minimize rather than becoming disorganized and jumbled on your desktop. 

And when you plug back into your second screen, the apps will return to the exact position they were in before you unplugged. That's going to be an incredibly helpful tool for both creators and workers who need the added screen real estate a secondary monitor offers, but hate the logistics of using two screens.

Interestingly, Microsoft is now integrating its Teams platform directly into Windows, which means that it will have an even larger potential install base to pull from.

Gaming gets a shoutout

Gaming is also a major part of Windows 11. Microsoft spent a good portion of its announcement discussing the importance of the operating system to gamers, and the improvements it's bringing to the gaming community.

Gaming is a major part of Windows 11 with direct integration for things like Game Pass. (Image: Microsoft)
Gaming is a major part of Windows 11 with direct integration for things like Game Pass. (Image: Microsoft)

For instance, the software giant says that Windows 11 will support auto HDR and direct access storage, two technologies found in the Xbox Series X that allow for improved visuals and faster load times. Importantly, the Xbox app is now built directly into Windows 11, giving users access to their favorite Xbox titles and the ability to quickly access the company's Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

A steal of a deal, the base version of Game Pass gives you access to more than 100 games for $9.99 per month. Upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 per month, and you get the games for Xbox, Windows PC, and Android devices, as well as access to Microsoft's cloud gaming platform and EA Play access.

A rebuilt the app store

Perhaps most intriguing of all, Microsoft is giving its Microsoft Store a much needed update. The app store will run apps ranging across the spectrum of Windows, whether they're built as Win32, Universal Windows Apps, or Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft is also bringing Android (GOOG, GOOGL) apps like TikTok to Windows 11 via the Amazon (AMZN) App Store through the Windows Store.

Microsoft&#39;s app store is getting a slew of new features in Windows 11, including the ability to run Android apps, and the option for developers to keep 100% of the revenue from sales of their apps. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft's app store is getting a slew of new features in Windows 11, including the ability to run Android apps, and the option for developers to keep 100% of the revenue from sales of their apps. (Image: Microsoft)

In other words, the Windows 11 Microsoft Store is going to be a one-stop shop for all of your app needs. But the current app store feels relatively barren when it comes to available apps. So how is Microsoft going to entice developers to jump in when they can host their own apps on their own websites for people to access?

By giving those developers the option to pocket 100% of the revenue from app sales. Yep, Microsoft is firing a shot not just across the bow of Apple and Google in the app store wars, but right through their own stores' hulls. While Apple and Google prevent app developers from offering their own third-party payment options in their respective stores, Microsoft will let developers do just that.

If developers choose to use Microsoft's payment service, Microsoft will continue to take a cut. But if they user their own, they keep it all.

It's a massive move by Microsoft, which only stands to benefit by drawing in developers who may be tired of Apple and Google's revenue sharing agreements.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims: Another 411,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years

    Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps. The newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system announced Thursday will be a successor to today's Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. In a challenge to rival Apple, the company also announced that it won't force app developers to pay fees to Microsoft for using its app store; and that Google's popular Android apps will run on its new system.

  • FedEx Q4 earnings preview: E-commerce spending, business shipments likely fueled 24% revenue jump

    The shipping company's results will likely be boosted again by strong consumer e-commerce demand and a pick-up in business shipping.

  • Microsoft needs to impress a lot of people with Windows 11

    Microsoft's is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24, and it's going to need to be a hit with some important buyers.

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming Upgraded To Series X-Level Performance

    In an unannounced move that would make Beyoncé proud, it seems like Xbox Game Pass users can now stream the Xbox Series X versions of games available on its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service.

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming's next-gen upgrade begins rolling out

    Some Microsoft xCloud games are already being powered by Xbox Series hardware as part of an update to the company's datacenters.

  • Morning Brief: Red hot housing market could slow down the economy

    Crack in the housing market are starting to show, likely to dent U.S. gross domestic product in the current quarter. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland discusses.&nbsp;

  • Astronomical CEO pay during the pandemic is 'abuse': Ursula Burns

    In a new interview, former Xerox (XRX) CEO Ursula Burns sharply criticized the astronomical CEO pay amid the pandemic, noting that executives who enjoy sky high compensation and low tax bills take advantage of legal avenues that require structural change.

  • U.S. House panel still to vote on data portability bill in Big Tech session

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to give antitrust enforcers more money in a lengthy session on Wednesday, but had still to vote on four bills aimed at reining in Big Tech. U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called the bills a "historic package of bipartisan legislation" aimed at "reining in anticompetitive abuses of the most dominant firms online." There has been a flurry of opposition to the most sweeping reform bills, including from the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

  • Tech Antitrust Showdown Opens as Lawmaker Rips ‘Bullying’

    (Bloomberg) -- The House Judiciary Committee’s consideration of antitrust bills targeting big tech began Wednesday with bipartisan pledges to use legislation to break the hold that the largest companies have on the internet economy.In its first action, the committee approved a bill revising the fees companies pay when they seek antitrust approval for mergers. It would increase fees for the biggest deals, and the money would provide additional funding for the Federal Trade Commission and the Just

  • Apple Investors Are Jittery About the Next iPhone. Stay Bullish, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Analyst Katy Huberty notes that some investors fear a double-digit iPhone revenue decline lies ahead, as was the case for the iPhone 6S in fiscal 2016 and the XS in fiscal 2019.

  • Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS has a sleeker look, Xbox features, better multitasking, and Android apps built-in

    Windows 11 will be a free upgrade, coming to users with a release date of ‘this holiday season’

  • Microsoft challenges Apple's business model with new Windows 11 operating system

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday showed Windows 11, its first major operating system revamp since 2015 with new changes that take direct aim at Apple Inc's lucrative App Store business model. Windows 11, which will hit the market by the end of this year, will include a new Windows Store that will let software developers use their own in-app payment systems and pay no commissions to Microsoft. The moves stand in contrast to Apple's "walled garden" approach, in which the iPhone maker only lets users download software from the App Store and imposes controls on software developers, including a requirement to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions of up to 30%.

  • Microsoft’s Windows 11 live stream: See the next-generation of Windows right here

    On July 29th, 2015, Microsoft released Windows 10 to the general public. It was such a massive upgrade over Windows 8 that the company decided to skip 9 altogether and jump straight to 10. Microsoft also stated Windows 10 would be “the last version of Windows” ever released, but following a series of leaks in …

  • Fannie-Freddie Fate a Mystery After High Court Market Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- In one fell swoop, the Supreme Court crushed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders and gave President Joe Biden carte blanche to rewrite the rules for the U.S.’s massive housing market.Left unanswered was the same question that’s befuddled Washington for more than a decade: Will anyone ever figure out what to do with Fannie and Freddie, which backstop a whopping $5.7 trillion of mortgages?The high court’s decision Wednesday largely shot down investors’ claims that Obama era regu

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains after Biden infrastructure announcement, S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors digested another batch of key economic data.

  • How Peter Thiel turned $2,000 in a Roth IRA into $5,000,000,000

    Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.

  • John McAfee fundamentally changed the way we target computer viruses

    John McAfee may be best known for his erratic and eccentric personality, but his contributions to cybersecurity can’t be overlooked.

  • Hedge Fund Closes After Suffering Losses on GameStop: Report

    White Square Capital's decision followed a review of its business model and was unrelated to trading in the videogame retailer, according to the Financial Times.

  • NBCUniversal to stream major Tokyo Olympics events in push for Peacock viewers

    (Reuters) -NBCUniversal will air some of the most anticipated Tokyo Olympics events, including gymnastics and U.S. Men's basketball, on its streaming platform Peacock, the company said Wednesday, in an effort to draw more viewers to the service. The Comcast Corp-owned media company said it has signed over 120 advertisers for the Games, more than any other Olympics broadcast in history. An NBCUniversal spokesperson said the company is on track to exceed the $1.2 billion in ads sold for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but declined to say whether it will beat the $1.25 billion sold last year before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed.