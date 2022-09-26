U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,655.83
    -37.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,270.70
    -319.71 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.91
    -58.02 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.90
    -14.69 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.11
    -1.63 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.10
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9616
    -0.0072 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8370
    +0.1400 (+3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0200 (-1.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5800
    +1.2600 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,008.48
    -40.47 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.30
    +3.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Xbox controllers are up to 26 percent off at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
Updated ·1 min read
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

Now is a good moment to buy a second Xbox controller for your local multiplayer games — or a livelier-looking replacement for the gamepad you already have. Amazon is selling the Xbox Core Wireless Controller for up to 26 percent off. The white model is the most affordable of the bunch at $45 (normally $60), but you'll also find significant savings for the blue, red and Electric Volt (read: neon green) variants.

Buy Xbox Core Wireless Controller at Amazon - $45

If you own an Xbox Series X or Series S, you know what to expect. The Core Wireless Controller largely offers Microsoft's years-old layout, just with an Elite-style circular directional pad (better for fighting games and some other titles), a share button and better grip. It's not as clever as Sony's PS5-oriented DualSense, but it's comfortable, offers Bluetooth support and lasts up to three days on AA batteries. It's clearly the gamepad of choice if you want to use an official design and don't want to pay the premium for Elite Series 2.

As you'd guess, you won't get any frills with these gamepads like you would with the Elite or some third-party pads. You won't find swappable covers or sticks, a luxurious feel or other upgrades catering to the most dedicated gamers. At these sale prices, though, the Xbox Core Wireless lineup is an easy choice when you just need an extra controller for your child or the occasional sports game showdown.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Originally published

Recommended Stories

  • Major Audacity update makes it a much better audio production tool

    Audacity is best known as an app to do quick audio edits and record audio, but the latest update makes it much more viable as a full on production tool.

  • Netflix’s adaptation of 'The Three-Body Problem' will arrive in 2023

    At its Tudum event today, Netflix shared an update on its highly-anticipated adaptation of Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem

  • WhatsApp users will soon be able to join a call by tapping a link

    Meta is also testing encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people.

  • NASA will roll Artemis 1 back to shelter it from Hurricane Ian

    The Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft will be moved to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

  • Amazon will hold a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11th and 12th

    A second Prime Day of 2022, dubbed "Prime Early Access Sale," will be held on October 11th and 12th.

  • Lego unveils a 6,187-piece Mandalorian 'Razor Crest' set

    It's the largest Lego version of Din Djarin's ship to date.

  • 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' debuts December 25th on Netflix

    The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to Netflix's live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy novel series, will debut on December 25th.

  • UK warns TikTok of £27 million fine over child privacy violations

    A UK regulator has warned TikTok that it might pay a £27 million fine for potentially violating kids' privacy.

  • Zack Estrin Dies: ‘Lost In Space’ Showrunner Was 51

    Top television writer-producer Zack Estrin, known for his work as executive producer/showrunner of Lost In Space and co-executive producer on Prison Break, passed away suddenly Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach. He was 51. Estrin, who was in good health, died of suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing while jogging on the beach. The exact cause of death is […]

  • Here's why getting a good night's sleep is so important (save big on essentials that will help)

    Proper sleep keeps your body healthy and your brain awake the next day. Try out these sleep essentials from Amazon to help maximize your sleep every night.

  • Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next year due to 'technical and engineering' setbacks

    Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next spring, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

  • Macau Casinos Jump Most in Six Months on Tourism Revival Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks surged the most in six months after the city announced plans to welcome back tour groups from mainland China as soon as November, a breakthrough for the gaming hub’s Covid-hammered, tourism-dependent economy.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for

  • Epam Systems Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength In Tough Market

    Epam Systems saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an upgrade from 65 to 74. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves. See if Epam Systems can continue to rebound and hit that benchmark.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ECB Rates Bets Show Traders Are Convinced of Second Jumbo Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are certain that the European Central Bank will deliver a second three-quarter point rate hike in October as policy makers step up the battle against searing inflation. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’

  • Casino stocks rally after Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Share of casino operators rallied in premarket trading Monday, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, as investors cheered news that Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected. Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. jumped 7.2%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. climbed 5.8%, MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% and Caesars Entertainment Inc. were indicated up less than 1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slumped 0.6%. The rallies comes after news that Macau, a gambling center in China,

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Sa

  • Unilever CEO to Retire Next Year After Rocky Tenure

    The CEO change comes as Unilever seeks to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio while grappling with rising input costs, changing consumer trends and broad economic uncertainty.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice fo