Microsoft's E3 sale includes discounts on 'Cyberpunk 2077' and gaming accessories
With the official start of E3 less than a day away, Microsoft's Deals Unlocked sale has kicked off. From today until June 17th, you can save up to 55 percent on more than 500 games from the Microsoft Store and up to 75 percent off first-party titles. Some of the highlights we spotted include older AAA titles like Battlefield 1 for $5, Far Cry 5 for $9, The Witcher 3 for $10 and Control Ultimate Edition for $16. On that note, we'll also mention that you can claim Control for free this week on PC from the Epic Games Store. If you want to instead save on a newer game, you can do that as well. For instance, Doom Eternal is currently $24, while Cyberpunk 2077 is $48 at the moment, down from its usual $60.
As part of the promotion, you can also get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. If you haven't tried the service yet, now is a good time to do so with Microsoft recently adding a host of Bethesda titles to the Game Pass library. Rounding out the sale are discounts on some accessories. For example, you can save $25 on a Western Digital drive for your Xbox One and up to $40 off of on gaming headsets from HyperX. Check out the complete list of deals on Microsoft's website.