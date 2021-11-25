Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is just $135 for today only

If you're an Xbox or PC gamer, there's a pretty high probability that you've taken a peek at Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. The customizable peripheral comes in its own case, offers interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles, and delivers up to 40 hours of gaming thanks to its integrated battery pack.

The only problem is that the controller can often retail for $180 and rarely gets a significant price cut. With Black Friday gaming sales starting to ramp up, Woot is hoping to tempt those looking to upgrade their controller experience by offering the Elite Series 2 for just $135, one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Buy Xbox Elite Series 2 controller at Woot - $135

The Elite Series 2 comes complete with a USB-C port, Bluetooth connectivity and can charge inside its carrying case. It also supports programmable profiles, allowing you to select between three stored configurations using the Profiles button on its front.

If you're looking for a solid controller upgrade during the holidays, you may have just found it. However, you'll need to move quickly as the Elite Series 2 will only remain at $135 for 24 hours or until it sells out, whichever comes first.

