U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,246.59
    -8.56 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.33
    -94.42 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,072.86
    -101.29 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,320.07
    -6.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    +1.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.30
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0340
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,960.51
    +24.93 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.94
    -17.67 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Xbox’s June update adds speech-to-text chat feature

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Xbox's June update is here, and Microsoft has detailed the latest software tweaks Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users can look forward to trying out on their consoles. To start, the company has officially implemented the speech transcription and text-to-speech synthesis tools it started testing with Xbox Insiders back in May. Now that they're part of the Xbox operating system, you can find both features in the "ease of access" setting tab under the "game and chat transcription." With speech-to-text transcription, your Xbox will transcribe and display what your party says on an adjustable overlay. With text-to-speech, meanwhile, a synthetic voice will read anything you type into party chat.

"At Team Xbox, we believe gaming should be inclusive, approachable, and accessible to everyone," the company said. "That includes making it easy for gamers to play and communicate together."

Xbox mobile app
Xbox mobile app

Parents, meanwhile, will find that they have more control over who their kids can play with online. If your little one has an Xbox child account, they'll have the option to ask you for your permission to play cross-platform games like Minecraft with people who play it on other online gaming services. You can approve or decline these requests either through the Xbox Family Settings app or the console itself. Microsoft has also tweaked the Xbox's Groups feature, which allows you to create lists of your favorite games and apps. You can now reorder your groups as you see fit.

Outside of those tweaks, Microsoft has updated the Xbox app on Android and iOS to add a Stories-like feature. Over the next month, you'll start to see official posts from your favorite games. As with Instagram, you can like, share and comment on them.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Hot Stocks to Watch In June

    June may be a fairly quiet month for investors because of a low volume of earnings reports, but some companies are stirring up serious news in this quiet period. Let me show you why investors should keep a close eye on FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second half of June 2021. Video gaming legend Nintendo takes the stage later today at the annual E3 conference.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence will likely reshape the world in the coming decades. If you're looking to cash in, consider buying Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and UIPath (NYSE: PATH). This AI-powered platform uses audio and video (captured by Axon body cameras) to automate the writing of incident reports.

  • Report: Apple Planning Upgrades, Updates for Apple Watch

    According to a report published Monday by Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the plans," Apple is planning a host of updates and upgrades to its signature wearable tech product. Later this year, those sources say, Apple will upgrade the device with a faster processor and an updated screen. The new model should also feature better connectivity, as it will utilize the same ultrawideband functionality that is a core feature of Apple's recently introduced AirTags.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 15th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. A move back through the day’s pivot level and a return to $0.33 levels would support a run at the major resistance levels.

  • BlackBerry; Value Proposition or Meme?

    BlackBerry Limited (BB), once a dominant player in the smartphones segment, has transformed into a specialist provider of enterprise software and the Internet of things (IoT) services. This year, the company has caught the “meme stock” frenzy, with traders swinging the stock to its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27. The stock has been increasingly volatile due to the frenzy and has lost 15% in the last week alone. BB shares are up over 100% since the beginning of the year. With BlackBerry com

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Rides Sprint Merger Momentum

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple and Google’s Platforms Are Under New Regulatory Scrutiny. Why Investors Should Watch This Case.

    A regulator with a record of securing changes from Big Tech is taking a look at the two tech giants' operating systems, web browsers and app stores.

  • Apple Launches Podcast Subscriptions Worldwide, After a Delay

    Will podcast listeners shell out a couple of bucks per month to avoid ads — or to simply support their favorite podcasters? Apple is about to find out: The tech giant on Tuesday launched Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to customers worldwide, available for thousands of participating shows, offering a new way for creators and media companies […]

  • What to Watch at Nintendo's E3 Presentation

    E3 is the world's largest trade show for the video game industry. One of the headline events every year is the Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) presentation. Gamers and investors alike have been waiting patiently for an announcement on upgraded Switch hardware, rumored to be coming for over a year now.

  • Google Intensifies Microsoft, Zoom, Slack Competition Via Workspace Suite Beef Up: Bloomberg

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google intensified its competition with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) by showcasing multiple Workspace productivity suite updates, including new features for free users, a paid plan for entrepreneurs, and new capabilities for its Meet videoconferencing system to compete with Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Bloomberg reports. Google extended premium features of the software to small businesses, upgraded Meet for a hybrid work future under Wo

  • Can AMD Help Microsoft Beat Sony PS5's Scorching Sales?

    It now seems that AMD is about to add extra firepower to the EESC business with its latest move, one which may also help Microsoft in its fight against Sony in the latest console war. On paper, the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5.

  • If you buy one thing before Prime Day, make it a pair of Echo Dots — on sale for $50, an all-time low

    It's true: A secret code gets you the Echo Dot at 50 percent off, ahead of Prime Day!

  • Windows 11 has leaked, and it looks a lot like Windows 10X

    Windows 11 is real, and details about it are leaking all over the internet.

  • Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1

    Save $200 on Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon.

  • This $2,000 bed supposedly 'heals' with spatial audio and low-frequency vibrations

    Opus claims the low-frequency vibrations SoundBed can send throughout your body will help you relax and become more receptive to mediation and introspection.

  • Bank of America More Than Doubles Cybersecurity Spending To Over $1B Per Year: CNBC

    Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) has beefed up its cybersecurity spending to over $1 billion annually from $300 million to $400 million after eleven and a half years following multiple cyber hacks, CNBC reports. Companies and governments have started ramping up their cybersecurity defenses. President Joe Biden had recently prioritized cybersecurity funding following the Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Product Demand Improves But Supply Chain Issues To Impact Margins

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Bitcoin Network Approves Privacy Update as Scrutiny Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is gaining more privacy features as concern increases over the use of the cryptocurrency during a recent spate of ransomware attacks.The most significant update in four years to the computer software that underpins the world’s largest digital token was approved this past weekend with little fanfare. In past years, fights among the groups known as miners who run the network were characterized as a civil war and led to offshoots such as Bitcoin Cash.While the main advance ma

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 14th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. Dogecoin would need to avoid the day’s pivot to support another breakout, however.