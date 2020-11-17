U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Microsoft expects Xbox Series X shortages until April

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You’ll have to wait a long while before you can order an Xbox Series X or Series S without delays. As IGN and Eurogamer report, Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart told guests at a virtual Jefferies conference that he expected Xbox Series X and S shortages to continue into the first calendar quarter of 2021 — that is, through March. You might not see supply catch up with demand until the April quarter, Stuart said.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed how many new Xbox systems it sold around the November 10th debut. It said the Series X and S represented its most successful launch in history, but that’s not completely surprising given the growing console market, the Xbox One’s rough launch and a pandemic keeping people at home.

This won’t be good news if you’re trying to track down a new Xbox for a holiday gift. However, it’s ultimately good news for Microsoft — this suggests that interest is strong enough that the Series X and S will remain hot commodities long after festivities are over. We wouldn’t be surprised if Sony is encountering a similar phenomenon with PlayStation 5 sales. No matter who’s ‘winning,’ it’s a positive sign for those worried that COVID-19 would dampen enthusiasm for next-gen consoles.

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- In an anecdote often attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, the moment he knew to get out of the 1920s stock market boom was when he started receiving share tips from his shoeshine boy. You can make a similar argument about the moment that leading equity indexes finally give their blessing to an up-and-coming stock. The latest and most dramatic instance of that will happen next month, when the S&P 500  will admit Tesla Inc. through its club doors for the first time.Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the U.S. more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?To be sure, it looks like Tesla is on more solid footing than two years ago, when regulators were lobbing fraud charges against Elon Musk and the company was, in his words, “single-digit weeks” away from bankruptcy. Its elevation to the S&P 500 had been predicted ever since second-quarter results chalked up a fourth consecutive period of profit, passing one crucial criterion that keeps a lot of startups out of the index.Looked at from the more exacting perspective of operating cash, it’s doing even better. The $2.4 billion inflow in the third quarter alone was more than total operating cash in the decade through September 2019. The auto industry as a whole seems to be performing remarkably well in the grip of Covid-19, with the S&P’s automobile and parts sub-index Monday hitting its highest level in more than two years.Tesla is already the 11th-largest company by market capitalization on U.S. exchanges, worth about as much as the world's three biggest carmakers Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. put together. Casual investors are likely to see their index-tracking funds turn them into indirect Tesla shareholders whether they like it or not. So what’s not to like?The lingering question is around valuation. Tesla is past the point where it’s at imminent risk of demise, but it’s still very hard to justify the price put on the stock. Returns on equity are only just pulling even with the broader automobiles sub-index. Even analyst estimates that they’ll rise north of 20% over the coming years will only bring them in line with what were, until recently, considered normal levels for an industry that’s been out of favor with investors for years.That sort of pedestrian financial performance is hard to square with Tesla’s eye-wateringly expensive stock. The median price of S&P 500 constituents is 20.89 times blended forward 12-month earnings. Tesla’s price-earnings ratio is 113, which would be enough to give it the richest rating on the index after Under Armour Inc., Boeing Co., and SBA Communications Corp. Comparing forward Ebitda to enterprise value, just six companies have higher valuations than Tesla’s 49.51 times multiple.It’s very hard to see how Tesla will be able to justify those valuations in the long term. That’s the case even if you agree with the most bullish analysts and assume the company will be producing about $10 billion a year of net income by 2022 or 2023, compared with $556 million over the past 12 months. On those numbers, a 20 times price-earnings multiple would produce a business worth not much more than half of Tesla’s current $387 billion market cap.That’s the true lesson for newcomers to the big indexes. For every Yahoo or AOL Inc. that turns into a parable of market excess, there’s a Kimco or CBRE that survives but never recaptures the magic that propelled it into the limelight. Yahoo’s 1999 hype ultimately fell victim to the better search technology being developed by a then little-known startup called Google. The race to dominate electric vehicles over the coming decade will scarcely be less competitive. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies. He has been a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and the Guardian.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

    As the 116th Congress winds down, Capitol Hill is gridlocked on pretty much every issue but there is hope of bipartisan compromise on the issue of retirement. 

    It hasn’t been an easy road for Tesla (TSLA) In fact, the stock sold off sharply in September after it was given the cold shoulder and passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 (SPX) despite notching four consecutive quarters of profitability — the last remaining criteria it had to meet to join the index. S&P itself has said Tesla “consequently will generate one of the largest funding trades in S&P 500 history,” and that warrants an abundance of caution. The other side of that argument, however, is that this inclusion has been in the works for some time — and it’s time to get on with it, stop wringing our hands over Tesla’s valuation and get to work studying the signs of what its business looks like in 2021 and beyond.

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

    With the FAA planning to recertify the (BA) 737 MAX for commercial flight—on Wednesday, according to news reports—investors have to ask themselves what the MAX is worth to the stock in a post-pandemic world. Looking at the numbers, recertification is probably a small stock event. Boeing and its airline customers that fly the MAX weren’t immediately available for comment.

    Loop Capital Markets analyst Daniel Adam initiated coverage on the online-betting company with a Buy rating and a target of $100 for the stock price.

    The news lately is focused on the advent of coronavirus vaccines. First Pfizer announced that it had a product in trials, which was showing a 90% efficacy rate, and now Moderna has joined the chorus, with a vaccine that is showing even higher effectiveness, on the order of 94.5%. Between the two news releases, investors are feeling confident; we may be out of the COVID woods sooner than has been anticipated.In a report on the new vaccine announcement, and what they mean for the financial markets, RBC’s analyst Brian Abrahams wrote, “A key focus for investors, and for society overall, has been how quickly immunity will spread throughout the population - either through infection or vaccination - such that transmission will begin to slow and we can start to return to some sense of normalcy. With [the] announcement of positive data from a second vaccine, this reaffirms the potential high protection rates from immunization and should enable a second supplier that can speed availability; we now see ‘herd immunity’ achievable one month sooner than our previous estimate.”Turning Abrahams’ outlook into tangible recommendations, RBC analysts are pounding the table on three stocks, with these pros seeing over 100% upside potential in store. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that all three have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street.Optinose, Inc. (OPTN)Optinose is a pharmaceutical company with a unique niche. The company focuses on developing medicinal treatments for the ears-nose-throat specialty. Optinose has one drug on the market, ONZETRA, and a second, XHANCE, in late-stage trials. Like many research-heavy pharmaceutical companies, Optinose operates a net loss. However, the recent Q3 report showed net revenue at $15.4 million (the highest in over year), beating Street estimates of $14.6 million.Along with the financial results, Optinose reported some sound operational developments from the third quarter. These included a promotion agreement with fellow pharma firm kaleo to promote XHANCE among healthcare providers and the announcement of a new drug in the pipeline. On a final note, the company had over $143 million in cash on hand as of September 30.With the price per share landing at $4.09, RBC analyst Randall Stanicky tells investors to get on board before it takes off. “Metrics provided for 3Q were encouraging with new scripts showing solid sequential growth on the back of greater refill activity, higher market share, and growing traction in high prescribing physicians. At the same time spend guidance was cut. The kaleo co-promotion recently kicked off with OPTN well funded setting shares for further recovery into 2021,” Stanicky noted.To this end, Stanicky rates OPTN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an impressive upside potential of 304% from current levels. (To watch Stanicky’s track record, click here)It turns out that the rest of the Street wholeheartedly agrees with the RBC analyst. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the message is clear: OPTN is a Strong Buy. The $17.80 average price target puts the upside potential above Stanicky's forecast at 337%. (See OPTN stock analysis on TipRanks)GoHealth (GOCO)Next up is another company in the healthcare sector. GoHealth is an insurance marketplace, working make enrollment easier for customers. The company focuses on the growing Medicare market, but also offers individual and family plans.GoHealth conducted its IPO earlier this year, in July, in what was the largest healthcare IPO of the year at that time. The company sold 4.6 million shares and raised $914 million, with an initial share price of $21, above the range originally set. The stock has dropped since then, losing almost half its value – but according to RBC, that sets the company up as a buying opportunity.A strong Q3 underlies that opportunity, as GOCO reported $163.4 million in net revenues for its first full quarter as a public company. This was a 52% gain year-over-year, and contributed mightily to the year-to-date revenues of $431.4 million. GOCO adjusted its full-year 2020 revenue guidance upward, to the $850 to $890 million range.RBC’s Frank Morgan wrote of GoHealth: “GOCO's adj EBITDA significantly outperformed expectations in the seasonally smallest quarter of the year, reflecting strong LTV/CAC growth, and mgmt raised the low end of the FY20 guidance range with the midpoint now above consensus… the bottom line is, the company continues to benefit from the attractive Medicare Advantage market and leverage its expanding sales platform and technology investments to drive impressive growth and enhanced profitability. We believe the broader market opportunity and GOCO's operating capabilities provide an attractive set-up for next year and beyond.”In line with this positive outlook, Morgan rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $22 price target. His target indicates confidence in 101% upside growth for the year ahead. (To watch Morgan’s track record, click here)GoHealth’s Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 5 Buy reviews and just 1 Hold. The stock has a $20 average price target, suggesting a robust upside of 81% over the next 12 months. (See GOCO stock analysis on TipRanks)ADT, Inc. (ADT)Last up is a company in the security sector. ADT is a well-known provider of electronic security, fire alarm systems, and other monitoring services in the residential and small business markets. The company’s blue signs are an easily recognizable indicator of its home protection services throughout the US.In its third quarter results, released this month, ADT started out by noting its record customer retention rate, a key point for any business, before giving three vital markers of financial performance. Quarterly revenue was down slightly year-over-year, from $1.301 billion to $1.299 billion, but the company’s net loss moderated from $182 million last year to $113 million in the current report. And finally, free cash flow improved year-over-year, from $459 million to $532 million.5-star analyst Seth Weber wrote the RBC report on this stock, and he liked what he saw. Summing up, Weber notes, “We like ADT’s high revenue visibility, improving returns, and significant free cash flow. We see value in ADT’s bigger push into commercial (faster growing/lower attrition/better returns in a normalized environment) and recent partnership announcement with Google (help capture more of fast growing smart home mkt), as well as other ongoing growth initiatives to help augment/diversify its legacy residential home security offerings.”These comments support Weber’s Outperform rating on ADT, as does his $15 price target, which implies a 101% one-year upside. (To watch Weber’s track record, click here.)ADT’s Strong Buy rating is based on 4 analyst reviews, which include 3 Buys and 1 Hold. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at $11.13, making the 12-month upside potential 47%. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

    The dividend, which will cost the retailer about $4.4 billion, will be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2.

    (Bloomberg) -- They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else -- zombies. And their numbers are swelling.From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).Almost 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly 20% of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.36 trillion. That’s more than double the roughly $500 billion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.The consequences for America’s economic recovery are profound. The Federal Reserve’s effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by purchasing corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policy makers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.“We have come to the point that we should ask, ‘what are the unintended consequences?’” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc. “The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, ‘what about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?”’While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the U.S. have been increasing for over a decade, fueled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They’re a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that can’t afford to invest and build their businesses.Of course, not every company that becomes a zombie is destined to stay one forever. There are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific Corp. to Sprint Corp. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing, and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.Bloomberg’s analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.The results paint a grim picture. More than a sixth of the index, or 527 companies, haven’t earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 335 firms at the end of last year. The $1.36 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the $378 billion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than $32 billion this year, while Carnival’s debt burden has increased $14.8 billion, Delta has added $24.2 billion, Exxon $16.2 billion and Macy’s $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:“Zombie firms have been building due to lax markets that provided staying power for seemingly insolvent companies. The pandemic exacerbated this perennial issue. From an economic theory standpoint, zombies lower long-term growth as you have mis-allocation of capital and companies commanding market share but without the ability to invest in growth. Nearer term, because zombie firms exhaust value, credit-recovery assumptions should go lower, which arguably should send spreads higher to compensate.”\-- Noel Hebert, Director of Credit ResearchA spokesperson for Boeing directed Bloomberg to the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said that managing liquidity and balance-sheet leverage are top priorities, and reducing debt will be a key focus once cash generation returns to more normal levels.Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to commentExxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice president Andy Swiger during the company’s earnings call in which he highlighted the oil producer’s efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.A spokesperson for Macy’s said that the company is confident in its financial position, and expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.Among new entrants, all four major U.S. airlines, with a combined $128 billion of debt, have become zombies in 2020. And movie theaters and other entertainment companies on the list grew from 2 last year to 10, accounting for nearly $28 billion of additional debt.“We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about $85 billion. “The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital.”Prolonged PainEconomists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.But new research from the Bank for International Settlements shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60% of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.Moreover, recovered firms are three-times more likely to become zombies again compared to firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.“The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it,” the BIS’s Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report. Therefore, “a firm’s viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support.”A representative for the Fed declined to comment.Some say the concern over the spread of zombie companies is being over-hyped.While they accounted for 41% of U.S. firms in a UBS Group AG analysis based on their interest-coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically, to just 10%. And when using the bank’s preferred methodology, which looks at debt to enterprise value, the share fell to just 6%, close to average levels since the late 1990s.“The zombie problem is fairly benign in the U.S.,” said Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS. “I don’t think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions.”Others aren’t so sure.“The zombie question is one of the great open issues regarding the legacy of the pandemic,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “Will our economy coming out of the pandemic be as dynamic and flexible as before? I’m cautiously optimistic because competition is deeply embedded in the U.S. system.”Still, corporate deleveraging in the years ahead will result in slower growth, subdued inflation and low rates “for as long as the eye can see,” he added.(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence comment after 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    Weak retail sales data helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 400 points early Tuesday. Tesla surged 12% on S&P 500 inclusion, while rival Nio spiked 6%.

    Micron Technology (MU) is testing 2018 resistance and could break out, finally setting its sights on the 2000 internet bubble high.

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett has invested in four large drugmakers as the world faces yet another wave of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.What Happened: Regulatory filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that the legendary investor picked up shares worth nearly $136 million in drugmaker Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in the latest quarter. Interim results show that Pfizer's vaccine is 90% effective against COVID-19. The sage of Omaha also initiated positions worth more than $1.8 billion each in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK), as per the SEC filings. Why It Matters: The shares of the four drugmakers traded higher in the after-hours session on Monday with AbbVie up 1.67% at $100, Merck rising 1.58% to $81.45 and Bristol-Myers gaining 2.82%. Pfizer appreciated 0.99% in the after-hours to $37.70. Buffett is known to handle large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion portfolio himself, and the investments can be seen an indicator as to where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value, Reuters noted earlier. The veteran investor is known to use a disciplined strategy that centers around maximizing gains limiting risks. The favorite holding period of the Berkshire chairman is "forever." Some of the stocks he favors include Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). At the beginning of the pandemic this year in April, Buffett jettisoned his airline stocks.Price Action: On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares traded 2.28% higher at $349,540, while the company's Class B shares closed 2.5% higher at $233.10.Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Opens The World's Largest Supercharger Station * Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom — Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting On(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

