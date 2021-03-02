Microsoft's Power Automate Desktop is now free for all Windows 10 users

Microsoft today announced that it is making Power Automate Desktop, its enterprise-level tool for creating automated desktop-centric workflows, available to all Windows 10 users for free. Power Automate Desktop is what Microsoft calls its "attended Robotic Process Automation" solution, but you can think of it as a macro recorder on steroids. It comes with 370 prebuilt actions that help you build flows across different applications, but its real power is in letting you build your own scripts to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Power Automate Desktop originally launched last September. It's based on Microsoft's acquisition of Softomotive in early 2020, but Microsoft has since extended Softomotive's technology and integrated it deeper into its own stack.

Users who want to give Power Automate Desktop a try can now download it from Microsoft, but in the coming weeks, it'll become part of Microsoft's Insider Builds for Windows 10 and then eventually become a built-in part of Windows 10, all the way down to the standard Windows Home version. Until now, a per-user license for Power Automate Desktop would set you back at least $15 per month.

Image Credits: Microsoft

"We've had this mission of wanting to go democratize development for everybody with the Power Platform," Charles Lamanna, the CVP of Power Platform engineering at Microsoft, told me. "And that means, of course, making products which are accessible to anybody -- and that's what no-code/low-code is all about, whether it's building applications with Power Apps or automating with Power Automate. But another big part of that is just, how do you also expand the imagination of a typical PC user to make them believe they can be a developer?"

This move, Lamanna believes, reduces the licensing friction and sends a message to Windows users that they can build bots and automate tasks, too. "The way we've designed it -- and the experience we have, particularly around the recording abilities like a macro recorder -- makes it so you don't have to think about for loops or what is this app I'm clicking on or this text box -- you can just record it and run it," he said.

