Microsoft's week included a record high and a role in AI drama

Wall Street marked its fourth consecutive week in the green despite reduced investor activity in the Thanksgiving holiday week. The major U.S. stock indices are steadily approaching their all-time highs: The S&P 500 index is now just 6% away from its January 2022 peak of 4,818, while the Nasdaq is approximately 5% below its November 2021 high of 16,764.

Another historic high for Microsoft

Microsoft reached a historic high of $377 per share during Wednesday’s trading session. This remarkable performance adds to the tech giant's outstanding year, with the stock boasting a year-to-date gain of 57%, reminiscent of its glory days in 2009 and even reaching returns not seen since 1999.

Microsoft also had a starring role in the saga of Sam Altman — the chief executive officer of OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT — who is set to resume his role shortly after being dismissed just a week earlier and given a job at Microsoft. The boomerang details are still a bit murky but show how chaotic the burgeoning industry is at this moment in time.

November’s Fed minutes fail to make waves

There were no major surprises in the latest Federal Reserve minutes, with policymakers signaling that interest rates are already restrictive. The Fed indicated the need for further evidence of a decline in inflation. Markets have completely ruled out the possibility of a rate hike in December and are anticipating four rate cuts in 2024

Economic data depict a mixed scenario

Overall, U.S. private sector activity remained unchanged in November. A sharper-than-expected decline in manufacturing was counterbalanced by a more positive surge in services, surpassing expectations, as indicated by the S&P Global PMI. On the downside, employment is beginning to contract, but on the upside, price pressures are easing, aligning with a return to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Analysts raise projections following positive Nvidia’s earnings

Nvidia delivered third-quarter results that exceeded expectations and provided robust revenue guidance for the fourth quarter on Tuesday. In response, several analysts on Wall Street raised their price targets for the semiconductor giant.

Argentina's president-elect pledges policy changes

A staunch advocate of libertarianism and a devoted Donald Trump supporter, Javier Milei secured victory in Argentina’s presidential race Nov. 19, defeating the Peronist opposition at a time when the country is battling inflation exceeding 140%. The stock market witnessed an impressive surge in the day following Milei's win. The new president has pledged to enact ambitious and radical policies such as dropping the peso in favor of the dollar.

What to watch in the week ahead

All eyes are on Thursday's release of the October Personal Consumption Expenditure price index, the Fed's favored inflation gauge. Economists expect a drop from 3.4% to 3.1% in the annual rate. Thursday also brings personal income and spending data. On Friday, watch for the ISM manufacturing PMI for November. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday.

Also, in earnings news, the week begins with ZScaler on Monday. Tuesday's spotlight will be on Intuit, Workday, CrowdStrike Holdings, Splunk, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Wednesday brings earnings from software giant Salesforce, Synopsys, Snowflake and Dollar Tree. Thursday will feature Marvell Technology, Kroger and Ulta.

