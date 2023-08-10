Microsoft's Xbox Wireless headset is just $49 right now

There are quite a few options available for Xbox consoles, but Microsoft's own Xbox Wireless Headset is enjoying a great sale right now. A 51 percent discount brings the Xbox Wireless Headset from $100 to $49, low enough to let you pick one up for yourself and a friend, or use the extra money to nab a new game.

The Xbox Wireless Headset keeps you engaged and aware of your game's happenings with spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone: X. You can rotate the earbuds to change chat levels and volume, as well as use auto-mute and voice isolation to have a clearer chat without having every breath heard. The wireless headset can hold up to 15 hours of battery life, but if you're running low, it can also connect to your Xbox with a USB-C cable.

These Xbox headphones also ensure you won't miss a call while deep in gameplay. You can connect your phone right to them and take the call without even pausing your game (though you might want to if it's your mom or someone else important). Arguably one of the most comfortable features, though, is the lightweight, adjustable headband, so you can play as long as you want without feeling much pressure.

