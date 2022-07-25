U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.03
    +0.40 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,939.64
    +40.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.89
    -22.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.07
    +1.37 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.00
    -6.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.24 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0550 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5220
    +0.4720 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.76
    -684.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.26
    +16.89 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Microspheres Market size worth $ 10,127.0 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The microspheres market is likely to be driven by rising demand from the healthcare and construction industries, as microspheres are gaining traction due to their superior features and affordable pricing.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microspheres Market" By Type (Hollow Microspheres, Solid Microspheres), By Raw Material (Glass Microspheres, Metallic Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Fly ASH Microspheres), By Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Life Science And Biotechnology, Paints And Coatings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Microspheres Market size was valued at USD 5024.60 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10,127.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5568

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microspheres Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Microspheres Market Overview

Increasing demand from the healthcare and construction sectors where microspheres are gaining momentum owing to their superior properties and reasonable price are expected to drive the Microspheres Market over the predicted years. Also, the growing demand from the paints and coatings sector on account of their various abilities including increasing solid content of the coating and maintaining the flow characteristics expects a boost to the market in the coming years.

Several advantages to Microspheres such as their ability to aid in the improvement of the flow of powders, the efficiency of microspheres in odor masking as well as their aid in the dispersal of water-soluble substances in aqueous media are predicted to fuel the market during the forecasted period. These factors are driving the Microspheres Market. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Factors such as the increasing raw material prices and the lack of quality control present in developing countries are likely to act as market restraints.

Key Developments

  • On February 2021, Trelleborgs Energi AB has signed a collaboration agreement with Adven stating that Adven will produce all district heating in Trelleborg, Sweden's southernmost city, over the next 20 years. Adven will take over the ownership of existing production sites and build new plants needed to cover the growing need for district heating as the city grows and the network expands.

  • On September 2020, Palmer Holland announced plans to expand the distribution of the Advanced Materials of 3M, including ceramic microspheres, in Canada to solidify the mutual dedication to grow their businesses rapidly. Also, Nouryon selected a location to establish a polymerization plant for its Expancel microspheres in the U.S. in March 2019, to strengthen its prominent position as a provider of expandable microspheres and help develop lightweight end-use products.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, Akzonobel N.V., Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Luminex Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Chase Corporation, Potters Industries LLC, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and MO SCI Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microspheres Market On the basis of Type, Raw Material, Application, and Geography.

  • Microspheres Market, By Type

  • Microspheres Market, By Raw Material

  • Microspheres Market, By Application

  • Microspheres Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

PMMA Microspheres Market By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water-Borne), By End-User (Paint And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Catalyst Carrier Market By Product Type (Ceramics, Activated Carbon), By Shape/Composition (Spheres, Porous), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Petrochemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymer Clay Market By Product (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymeric Microsphere Market By Product (Material Product Type), By Application (Displays, Coatings, Cosmetics, Medical, 3D Printing Inks, Films), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Modified Atmosphere Packaging Manufacturers preserving food via gas barrier

Visualize Microspheres Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microspheres-market-size-worth--10-127-0-million-globally-by-2030-at-7-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301592325.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted Herbert Diess as chief executive officer after severe software-de

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeA diverse set of pressing issues await the

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asia LNG Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeThe North Asia liquefied natural gas benchmark jumped 12% Friday, and is trading near the highest lev

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Digital Advertising Stocks Take A Hit?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Analysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain

    Diesel drivers in Europe, already contending with record high prices, are in for even more pain at the pumps compared with those who rely on gasoline. Restrictions on diesel imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have undermined the fuel’s status in Europe as a cheaper alternative to petrol, amplifying a cost of living crisis across the region. "Fundamentally, Europe can't really survive without Russian diesel," lead clean products analyst at Kpler Kevin Wright said.

  • This is how much more an S&P 500 CEO earned than the typical worker last year

    On average, the CEOs received $18.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to a new report from the AFL-CIO.

  • China May Use Tiered-Data Strategy to Prevent US Delistings: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationChina is looking at ways to sort its US-listed companies according to sensitivity of data they hold as it strategizes keeping the firms in compliance w

  • Toyota to hold off asking suppliers for lower prices

    Toyota Motor Corp will not unilaterally press its suppliers for lower prices for the second half of its fiscal year and is also considering supporting their energy bills, an executive said on Monday. The move reinforces an attempt by the world's largest automaker by sales to shoulder more of the burden faced by suppliers as global supply chain woes continue and energy costs soar. Like other automakers, Toyota has been battered by the global shortage of semiconductors and COVID-19-related lockdowns, prompting repeated cutbacks in vehicle production and frustrating suppliers.

  • Coinbase and the SEC Are Facing Off. What’s at Stake.

    The crypto exchange is clashing with the regulatory agency over whether some tokens meet the definition of a security. It could be a test case for the industry.

  • German Lessons for the Energy Transition

    The shift toward sustainable power sources is making fossil fuel markets more brittle and uncertain.