Micross CMS Center of Excellence, Crewe, UK Receives Nadcap Certification

·3 min read

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, is proud to announce that our Component Modification Services (CMS) Center of Excellence in Crewe, UK received Nadcap certification. Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes' that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval. Nadcap accreditation requires a contractor to be AS9100 certified with QMS requirements in place, and demonstrates that the supplier meets all the requirements for specific aerospace industry special processes.

The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die &amp; Wafer Solutions
The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions

Micross has successfully completed the in-depth process requirements of a Nadcap audit on the BGA Re-balling and Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD) processes at its Crewe facility in England. The Crewe CMS Center of Excellence joins Micross' Nadcap certified CMS Center of Excellence in Manchester, New Hampshire, and the pending Nadcap certified CMS Center of Excellence in Round Rock, Texas, as being one of the first companies to gain this prestigious certification for the special processes of RHSD and BGA Re-balling. Nadcap certification demonstrates the continued commitment of Micross to operate at the leading edge of component modification. Micross is fully committed to operating at the highest professional level of operation, and is also compliant to the international standards for RHSD (GEIA-STD-0006) and BGA Re-balling (IEC TS 62647-4), whilst also operating to the stringent requirements of the aerospace standard AS9100.

"We are very pleased that our CMS Center of Excellence in Crewe has been accredited with the prestigious Nadcap certification. The globally acclaimed Nadcap certification, acknowledges and reinforces the best-in-class microelectronics services provided by our Component Modification Services group. The Nadcap certification of our Crewe operations is a reflection of our values and mission to support customers' system-critical requirements through delivering hi-reliability microelectronic components and services on-time and to specification," stated Graham Jefferies, Managing Director of Micross Components, Ltd.

Related Link: https://www.micross.com/about-us/quality/

For questions regarding article development, please contact:
Chris Stabile, Director of Corporate Marketing Communications
Micross Components
chris.stabile@micross.com

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.
Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micross-cms-center-of-excellence-crewe-uk-receives-nadcap-certification-301465254.html

SOURCE Micross Components

