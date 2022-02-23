U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.63
    -35.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    +0.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.80
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9800
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,698.98
    -303.54 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.75
    -7.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Micross is Now the Provider of ISOCOM Ltd. Products in the USA & India

·2 min read

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications, is proud to announce our new distribution partnership agreement to be the provider of ISOCOM Limited's expanding portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components for the United States and India.

The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die &amp; Wafer Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Micross Components)
The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Micross Components)

Thomas Bayat, CEO and Managing Director ISOCOM Limited, reported, "We are delighted to have appointed Micross Components as our distributor in the United States of America and India. Micross has a long-standing track record of excellent demand creation and high caliber customer service that is recognized throughout the industry. I have no doubt that their commitment to supporting ISOCOM Limited's growing portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components will be of great benefit to our customers."

Commenting on the agreement, Graham Jefferies, Managing Director of Micross Components Limited, added, "Our experienced team of engineering and sales professionals are dedicated to providing the best solutions and the highest levels of service to our customers. Our alignment with ISOCOM Limited will prove invaluable as we look to solve our customers' Optoelectronic and Power components needs. ISOCOM's leading products, including Optocouplers and MOSFET Switches, have applications in all the markets where we already have a strong foothold and deep customer base. We are excited to bring ISOCOM's progressive product lines and technology to the markets in the USA and India."

Related Link: https://www.micross.com/ISOCOM

For questions regarding article development, please contact:
Chris Stabile, Director of Corporate Marketing Communications
Micross Components
chris.stabile@micross.com

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.
Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ISOCOM Limited

Founded in 1982 and acquired by Thomas Bayat in 1994, ISOCOM Limited is headquartered in the United Kingdom. ISOCOM has the vision to accelerate customer innovation world-wide with continuing investment in R&D developing a range of Optocoupler and Power Device solutions including MOSFETs, MOSFET Switches, Solid State Relays and Custom Designed Components. ISOCOM's commitment to technology and quality provides customers with high reliability, radiation hard Optoelectronic devices in Space, Aerospace, Defence, Industrial, Communication, Medical, and Automotive markets worldwide. For more information about ISOCOM Limited, please visit www.isocom.uk.com .

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micross-is-now-the-provider-of-isocom-ltd-products-in-the-usa--india-301489016.html

SOURCE Micross Components

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Alibaba earnings to come amid macro pressures on Chinese e-commerce

    As Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. works through a flurry of challenges, it will once again look to restore investor confidence in its long-term vision when it reports earnings Thursday.

  • Why TAL Education Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Shares of Chinese for-profit education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped in Wednesday trading -- an apparent delayed reaction to yesterday's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings news, that now has the stock up 14.9% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. TAL reported its earnings Tuesday morning -- but the news got drowned out by headlines about Russia's deployment of troops into Ukraine. As a result, TAL stock didn't move much yesterday, gaining only a single penny in share price.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Four-out-of-five stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are currently trading at prices below their 200-day moving averages, a sign that price action is overwhelmingly negative across the market. Smart investors use fear to their advantage and use these times to acquire great stocks at a discount. Here are three technology companies worth considering today.

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%.

  • 3M stock sinks toward longest losing streak in nearly 4 years

    Shares of 3M Co. fell 0.8% in midday trading Wednesday, to put them in danger of suffering the longest losing streak in nearly four years, and on track for a 21-month closing low. The consumer, industrial and health care products company, which makes N95 face masks, has seen its stock drop 11.1% during its current nine-session losing streak, which would be the longest since the nine-day stretch ending April 30, 2018, according to data provided by Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has tumbled 15.7

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter