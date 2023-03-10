U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    -28.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,043.00
    -216.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,936.00
    -71.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.80
    -16.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    -0.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.20 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1926
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6640
    +0.5020 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,999.89
    -1,763.14 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.32
    -39.93 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.30
    -479.85 (-1.68%)
     

MicroStar Logistics Completes Integration of Kegstar, Expands Investments in People, Technology and Quality to Scale Globally

MicroStar Logistics
·2 min read
MicroStar Logistics
MicroStar Logistics

LONDON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics, the global leader in outsourced keg management solutions, today announces the next phase of growth through its Kegstar Division for markets outside of the U.S.

Effective immediately, Bryan Place is assuming the role of President, Kegstar Division and relocating to its headquarters in London. Mr. Place, having previously served as MicroStar’s long-time CFO, brings a wealth of experience to this international role. “In North America, MicroStar serves some of the largest and most sophisticated brewers in the industry by providing them proven keg supply chain solutions that increase operational efficiency and quality while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership. I am personally excited to leverage this market-leading expertise outside of the U.S.,” Bryan says.

MicroStar maintains a total float of over 6 million kegs and is the only player that offers seamless global solutions for large, international brewers. Since MicroStar’s acquisition of Kegstar in 2021, its international fleet of top quality, European-manufactured kegs has grown to more than 1 million. As the only pay-per-fill supplier with global reach across North America, UK, Western Europe and Australia / New Zealand, this significant keg float expansion will continue in order to support global partners. As a result, UK and European breweries now benefit from Kegstar’s expanding network of export markets unlocking growth opportunities and allowing breweries to avoid inefficient empty keg returns or sub-optimal single-use plastic options.

Kegstar customers now also have access to MicroStar’s proprietary TAP keg management system, eliminating the need to scan or track kegs. MicroStar’s VP of Global Technology and Customer Experience, Harley Green, says, “Keg scanning is labor intensive, and keg tracking technologies are unreliable and add unnecessary costs and activities to the supply chain. TAP eliminates these inefficiencies through comprehensive integrations with brewery management systems and ERP’s, logistics partners and wholesalers.”

In addition, Doug Mellem, who previously led MicroStar’s commercial activities in North America, will be relocating to Sydney and assuming the General Manager role for Kegstar in Australia/New Zealand. Doug’s leadership in the U.S. and deep understanding of our model will further enable Kegstar to deliver the benefits breweries value.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics

Media:
Dan Vorlage
Vice President of Global Marketing
800-245-2200
info@microstarkegs.com


Recommended Stories

  • GM offers salaried employee buyouts, will take up to $1.5 billion charge

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. The largest U.S. automaker in January disclosed a $2 billion cost cut target, including reducing employment through attrition. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Biden's new budget cuts $31 billion in tax breaks for oil companies

    President Biden’s 2024 budget released Thursday includes yet another broadside from the White House against oil companies

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

    General Electric Co is working on addressing issues with the durability of its LEAP jet engines and changes will be rolled out next year, Karl Sheldon, a senior executive at the company's aerospace unit, said on Thursday. Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions. Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

  • 5 Large Drug Stocks to Watch as Sector Picks Up in 2023

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, J&J (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • Apple Promotes India Head Ashish Chowdhary, Eyes Country With Renewed Focus After Demand Surge

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is restructuring the management of its overseas businesses with a more significant focus on India. The iPhone maker looks to make India its own sales region following a demand surge in the country, Bloomberg reports. Apple promoted its head of India, Ashish Chowdhary, after Hugues Asseman retired as the vice president of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa. Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales.

  • Top Agriculture Stocks for March 2023

    Intrepid Potash, Benson Hill, and Wabash National lead for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks to Make It Through Macro Headwinds

    Despite the choppy activity trends associated with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, we advise focusing on fundamentally sound companies like HP, NBR and PDS.

  • India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors

    The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.

  • U.S. Electricity Prices Expected to Drop

    After rising natural gas prices shoved power generation costs higher last year, wholesale prices should drop considerably this year, government agency says

  • Adobe Opens New Office Tower and Pledges No Companywide Layoffs in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., breaking ranks with an industry cutting costs and laying off workers, has opened a new office tower in its home city, adding new capacity for staff and pledging no companywide job cuts in 2023.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add M

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Gain From Acquisitions & Investments

    National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is expected to benefit further from its systematic investments, acquisitions and presence in entire natural gas value chain.

  • Oil stretches losses into a third straight session on Fed rate worries

    Oil prices stretch their losses into a third consecutive session Thursday, pressured by worries about the pace and scope of future Fed interest rate hikes.

  • Hyundai Motor in talks to sell Russia plant to Kazakhstan -media report

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co is in talks with a Kazakhstan company over the sale of its manufacturing plant in Russia, South Korean media reported on Thursday. Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. The local government in St. Petersburg has been negotiating with Kazakhstan to sell Hyundai's Russia plant, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a TASS report.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • Tech war: Dutch trade restrictions on certain advanced chip-making equipment leaves China focused on legacy semiconductor production

    The Dutch government's plan to restrict exports of semiconductor technology to China over security concerns hinders Beijing's drive to make advanced integrated circuits (ICs), but leaves room for the country to continue legacy chip production, according to industry insiders. That move followed a reported agreement between the United States, Japan and the Netherlands in January to restrict exports of certain advanced chip-making equipment to China, creating a powerful alliance that will undercut