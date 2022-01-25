U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -43.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,318.50
    -182.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    -23.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,087.52
    +109.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.53
    +10.93 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,113.13
    -475.24 (-1.72%)
     

MicroStrategy Delivers Intelligent Retail Capabilities for EziBuy

·3 min read
In this article:
  • MSTR

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EziBuy, a New Zealand-based multi-channel fashion and homeware retailer, has innovated its way to a market-leading position. Its partnership with MicroStrategy, the US-based enterprise analytics platform, has expanded what's possible in data-driven retail, namely due to HyperIntelligence: a new class of analytics where insights are automatically surfaced in the websites and applications where people already work to do their jobs.

Anton Vermeer, Business Intelligence Architect & Team Lead, EziBuy remarked, "For EziBuy, partnering with MicroStrategy was a way to trigger action and follow the breadcrumb trail to answer follow-up questions without having to navigate to different places while speeding up the time it takes to get to the information you need. We have seen the tremendous business value that EziBuy gets from having HyperIntelligence."

EziBuy focused their approach by having a high adoption of MicroStrategy throughout the entire business, in verticals such as:

  • Monitoring strategic trends and company performance

  • Store performance, space analysis, stock management, and visitor traffic

  • Website analytics for eCommerce

  • Call, chat, and email performance analysis, workforce planning, and invoice printing

  • Monitoring shipping, stock processing, and returns performance

  • Ranging, trade performance, post seasonal analysis, and returns analysis

  • Budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, and supplier payment analysis

Ronen Naishtein, Vice President of Sales, MicroStrategy explained, "As a business with a pressing need to stay on top of things and understand what the customers want, EziBuy integrates MicroStrategy solutions across many of their functions to up their business intelligence game. Across areas like retail stores, eCommerce, distribution centers, as well as for management from top to bottom, MicroStrategy helps to monitor trends, provide advanced analytics, and even improve the business on the financial front."

Vital to the seamlessness of the process is MicroStrategy's HyperIntelligence Cards, bridging the gaps between various business teams by collating all essential information in one convenient location. By answering potential questions even before they are asked, HyperIntelligence makes gaining insights and taking action quicker and more effective.

The EziBuy team can now monitor best-selling items across their catalog, flag issues such as low stock or weak performance that may be developing and allow the relevant business units to investigate and address using embedded links within the Cards themselves. With numerous items to sort through during normal operations, seasonal sales, or big marketing pushes, this means less time is wasted, while the data provides analytics that can further improve sales performances in the future as part of the Dossiers of information put together by the platform.

With easy access to all the pertinent information about any given staff member, the EziBuy team can pivot with agility and meet demand. Such convenience applies to not just the marketing department, or the backend development staff, but also the store associates on the frontline.

When interacting with customers, store associates are more readily able to answer questions related to the items being sold, easily assist with stock replenishment through the system, and for any other matters, the HyperIntelligence Cards are able to prompt specific actions that create a cohesive experience from start to finish.

Aside from enhancing the day-to-day processes of employees at almost every level, the MicroStrategy platform is also secure, providing organizations control over who has access to data analytics, dashboards, or even the HyperIntelligence Cards, and associated information.

With smart utilization of the HyperIntelligence embed, EziBuy can easily guide their staff to where they are needed concerning important information about customers and products, without the need for prolonged development, retraining, or clicks required, and are able to achieve more with less.

For more details of MicroStrategy and Ezibuy's partnership, please click here.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions.

SOURCE MicroStrategy

