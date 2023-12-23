Jarrod Patten, a director at MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 200 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher Security, which are designed to allow businesses to deploy sophisticated analytics and mobility solutions at scale.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 4,000 shares in total and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Director Jarrod Patten Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $582.57, giving the company a market cap of $9.682 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 480.03, which is above both the industry median of 26.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $582.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $291.21, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

MicroStrategy Inc Director Jarrod Patten Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

