Director Jarrod Patten has sold 2,900 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 41 insider sells over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Director Jarrod Patten Sells 2,900 Shares

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $566.15, giving the company a market cap of $10.902 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 501.02, which is above both the industry median of 26.64 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $566.15 and a GF Value of $288.59, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.96, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

