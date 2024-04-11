MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), has sold 994 shares of the company on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1462.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,453,375.82.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 305,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 126 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, MicroStrategy Inc shares were trading at $1462.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $26.572 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 55.57, which is above the industry median of 27.07 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.9, with a GF Value of $247.97, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

