MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build rich applications that deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 85,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc, which shows 0 insider buys and 33 insider sells over the past year.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $455.63, giving the company a market cap of $8.265 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 383.33, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.01 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.57, with a current share price of $455.63 and a GF Value of $291.01, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The consistent selling by the insider over the past year could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

