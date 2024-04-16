MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor has sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,457.20 per share, impacting the insider's holdings.MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 325,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 132 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The stock's market cap stands at $22.12 billion as of the day of the insider's recent sale. MicroStrategy Inc's price-earnings ratio is 44.50, which is higher than the industry median of 26.42 and also above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.With a trading price of $1,457.20 and a GuruFocus Value of $246.75, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.91, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

