Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor has sold 4,312 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,577.54 per share, impacting the insider's holding by -0.42%.MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its MicroStrategy Mobile app enables organizations to rapidly build rich, mobile applications to deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 295,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of a pattern of selling activity over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 4,312 Shares

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 123 insider sells over the past year.Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,577.54 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.69, which is higher than the industry median of 26.75 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $248.37, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.35, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

