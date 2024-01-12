MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On January 8, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics, mobile software, and security applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $614.24, resulting in a market cap of $8.579 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 415.64, which is significantly above the industry median of 26.85 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.11, with a GF Value of $290.61, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

