MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build rich applications that deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc, which shows a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $513.83, resulting in a market capitalization of $8.415 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 390.29, significantly above both the industry median of 26.765 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $291.16, suggests that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

