MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On January 17, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides functionality for analytics, mobile, and security.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $483.45, resulting in a market cap of $8.132 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 377.21, which is above the industry median of 26.86 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.66, with a GF Value of $290.80, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

