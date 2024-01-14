On January 11, 2024, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 30,000 shares sold.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's main product is its software platform, which enables organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its solutions are used by companies across various industries to optimize and streamline their business processes and decision-making capabilities.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $559.12, giving the company a market cap of $8.114 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 376.37, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.92, with a current share price of $559.12 and a GF Value of $290.67, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

