On January 18, 2024, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings enable organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its software platform is designed to be flexible, scalable, and adaptable to a range of business needs and enables users to transform data into reports, dashboards, and mobile applications.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $499.44, giving the company a market cap of $8.028 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 372.87, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $499.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $290.82, MicroStrategy Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.72, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

