On February 7, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $491.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.672 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 490.45, which is significantly above the industry median of 26.87 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $491.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $288.64, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

