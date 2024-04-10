MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1537.4 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $7,687,000.Michael Saylor has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 300,000 shares sold and no shares purchased during that period.The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with no insider buys and 124 insider sells over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1537.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $24.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.14, which is above both the industry median of 26.825 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $1537.4 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $248.17, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.19, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more information on insider trades at MicroStrategy Inc, visit the company's insider trade history page on GuruFocus.

