On April 15, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 1,869 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 325,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher Security, which are designed to allow businesses to deploy sophisticated analytics and mobility solutions at scale.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 132 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,406.19, giving the company a market cap of $22.117 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 44.50, which is above both the industry median of 26.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 5.7, with a GF Value of $246.75, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc was significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

