MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 719 shares of the company on April 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing, which can be accessed here.Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 350,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells for the company, with a total of 139 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,338.20, giving the company a market cap of $23.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.50, which is above both the industry median of 26.615 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $245.34, indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.45.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. The consistent pattern of insider sells at MicroStrategy Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

