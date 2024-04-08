MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 688 shares of the company on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1657.49 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,140,755.12.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 295,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 123 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1657.49 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.69, which is above the industry median of 26.75 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.67, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For more information on insider trades at MicroStrategy Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link.

