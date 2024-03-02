MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) President & CEO Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President & CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $966.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,663,300.Over the past year, Phong Le has sold a total of 60,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 77 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of MicroStrategy Inc stands at $18.316 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 42.40, which is above both the industry median of 28.125 and the historical median for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.Regarding the stock's valuation, MicroStrategy Inc's shares are trading significantly above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimate. With a share price of $966.33 and a GF Value of $254.42, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 3.8, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider selling activity at MicroStrategy Inc, particularly by the President & CEO Phong Le, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

