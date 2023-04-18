MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Rose in Q1 on Bitcoin Gain

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the strategy returned -3.51% net of fees compared to a 3.72 % return for the ICE Bank of America High Yield Index and 7.50% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy highlighted stocks MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is an enterprise analytics software and services provider. On April 17, 2023, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock closed at $313.03 per share. One-month return of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was 18.59%, and its shares lost 29.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy made the following comment about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) 0.75% 12/15/2025 rose in sympathy with Bitcoin’s 71.7% gain during the first quarter. The company reported 4Q22 revenue of $132.6MM, -1.5% Y/Y (+4.1% on constant currency basis), ahead of consensus of $131.0MM, and an adjusted loss from operations of -$176.7MM, compared to a 4Q21 adjusted loss of -$124.3MM. During the quarter, MicroStrategy’s subsidiary, Macrostrategy, voluntarily paid off a $205MM loan to Silvergate Bank with a 22% discount after the bank filed for liquidation earlier this year. Additionally, MicroStrategy reported that it purchased another ~6.5K bitcoin for ~$150MM in cash, at an average price of $23.2K per token, bringing the company’s total holdings to ~139.0K bitcoin as of 3/23/23, which is worth approximately $3.95B based on a bitcoin price of ~$28.4K as of 3/31/23."

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter.

