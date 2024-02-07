MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2024

Shirish Jajodia: Hello, everyone, and good evening. I'm Shirish Jajodia, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury at MicroStrategy. I'll be your moderator for MicroStrategy's 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webinar. Before we proceed, I will read the Safe Harbor statement. Some of the information we provide during today's call regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in our most recent 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Also, during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results are available in our earnings release and presentation, which were issued today and are available on our website at microstrategy.com. I would like to welcome you all to today's webinar and let you know that we will be taking questions using the Q&A feature at the bottom of your screen. You can submit questions throughout the webinar, and Michael, Phong or Andrew will answer questions at the end of the session. Please be sure to provide your name and your company's name when submitting your questions. Now, I will walk you through the agenda for today's call. First, Phong Le will cover the business results and the key pillars of our business strategy. Second, Andrew Kang will cover the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Then Michael Saylor will provide a strategic review and discuss recent bitcoin market updates. And lastly, we will open up to Q&A. With that, I will turn the call over to Phong Le, President and CEO of MicroStrategy.

Phong Le: Thank you, Shirish. Hello, everyone. I'd like to welcome all of you to today's webinar. I want to start by providing an update on the state of the company and achievements over the past year. Today, MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin in the world, holding 190,000 bitcoins with a total bitcoin market value of $8.1 billion as of yesterday. In 2023, we acquired 56,650 bitcoins for a total purchase cost of $1.9 billion, an average price of $33,580. In 2024 so far, we've acquired an additional 850 bitcoins for a total purchase cost of $37 million. Over the past year, we've seen bitcoin mature further as an institutional-grade asset class with broader regulatory recognition and institutional adoption.

We remain highly committed to our Bitcoin strategy with a long-term focus. Andrew will provide further details on our Bitcoin purchase activity for this quarter later. MicroStrategy is also positioned as the world's largest independent publicly traded business intelligence company. Our objective is to grow in AI and cloud-powered BI software. We have over 1,900 employees focused on our software business, devoted to achieving our vision of intelligence everywhere. The past year has marked the most transformative in our 25-year history of being a public company as we released MicroStrategy ONE, MicroStrategy AI, MicroStrategy Cloud for Azure, AWS, and now the Google Cloud platform and continue to focus on growth in both cloud and AI plus BI. In 2023, we made important progress in our shift towards our cloud offering resulting in annual subscription services revenue of $81.2 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

