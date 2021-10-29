MicroStrategy Increased Bitcoin Holdings by 8,957 BTC in Q3
BeInCrypto –
According to its quarterly financial results, MicroStrategy has increased its bitcoin holdings in Q3 2021 by 8,957 BTC. The company remarked that it will continue to focus heavily on bitcoin as part of its corporate strategy.
