MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It's been a soft week for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares, which are down 16%. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 995%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While the stock has fallen 16% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, MicroStrategy moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that MicroStrategy has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MicroStrategy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 428% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 61% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MicroStrategy better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for MicroStrategy (4 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

