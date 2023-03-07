MicroTech Selected for $78M CDC Managed Telecommunications Services Contract

TYSONS, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech has been awarded a $78M Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contract for Managed Telecommunications Services on their Veterans Technology Services 2 (VETS 2) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). MicroTech will support the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and the Digital Service Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to perform telecommunications services.

The contract includes the operation, management, and support of CDC's integrated VoIP and analog telephony; PBX equipment, services, and peripherals; and Unified Communications (UC) and peripherals, as well as the management and maintenance of CDC's cable infrastructure for voice, paging, and data networks including CDC's cellular Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and communications/voice-related support equipment. MicroTech will also manage circuits and trunking as well as, but not limited to, Primary Rate Interface (PRI), Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), T1, T3, ISDN, and Analog communications circuits to all endpoints within the environment. MicroTech will operate and manage the CDC telecommunications services from Atlanta, Georgia, and will serve Government sites located throughout the United States.

"CDC is a great organization with an incredibly important mission, and we look forward to providing them with excellent support, services, and solutions that incorporate innovative management ideas and processes and outstanding telecommunications technologies," said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Telecommunication Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services & Solutions Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. The services and solutions we provide are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, and the work will be at the highest level of quality and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).

