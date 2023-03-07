U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.17
    -33.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.27
    -179.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,571.71
    -104.03 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.91
    +1.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    -0.47 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -19.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.48 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    -0.0350 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    -0.0119 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7260
    +0.8010 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,176.60
    -294.77 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.73
    -7.29 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,934.27
    +4.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

MicroTech Selected for $78M CDC Managed Telecommunications Services Contract

·2 min read

TYSONS, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech has been awarded a $78M Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contract for Managed Telecommunications Services on their Veterans Technology Services 2 (VETS 2) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). MicroTech will support the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and the Digital Service Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to perform telecommunications services.

The contract includes the operation, management, and support of CDC's integrated VoIP and analog telephony; PBX equipment, services, and peripherals; and Unified Communications (UC) and peripherals, as well as the management and maintenance of CDC's cable infrastructure for voice, paging, and data networks including CDC's cellular Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and communications/voice-related support equipment. MicroTech will also manage circuits and trunking as well as, but not limited to, Primary Rate Interface (PRI), Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), T1, T3, ISDN, and Analog communications circuits to all endpoints within the environment. MicroTech will operate and manage the CDC telecommunications services from Atlanta, Georgia, and will serve Government sites located throughout the United States.

"CDC is a great organization with an incredibly important mission, and we look forward to providing them with excellent support, services, and solutions that incorporate innovative management ideas and processes and outstanding telecommunications technologies," said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Telecommunication Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services & Solutions Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. The services and solutions we provide are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, and the work will be at the highest level of quality and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).

Media Contact:
Jennifer Berman
jennifer.berman@microtech.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microtech-selected-for-78m-cdc-managed-telecommunications-services-contract-301764661.html

SOURCE MicroTech

Recommended Stories

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Salesforce Unveils Generative AI Tools Einstein GPT

    Salesforce has been developing artificial-intelligence tools for years—now it's picking up the pace, partnering with Open AI and others on generative AI.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.

  • Apple stock jumps as Goldman Sachs puts Buy rating on stock

    Apple shares jumped Monday as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.

  • Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

    The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarize conversation threads and handle other queries. The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.

  • Verizon Raises Prices on Older Cellphone Plans

    The wireless carrier added a $2 per phone monthly fee as it looks to reinvigorate growth at its consumer unit.

  • Corning (GLW) Unveils Easily Deployable Data Center Solution

    Corning (GLW) launched the New EDGE Distribution System to expedite and simplify server cabling installation and enhance the data center's capability to process larger information flow.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Foresight and Global Japanese Vehicle Manufacturer Will Work Together to Resolve Camera Miscalibration Issues

    The parties have engaged in paid POC project to use Foresight's innovative solution for automatic calibration of mono cameras

  • Why Arista (ANET) is an Attractive Portfolio Pick Right Now

    With healthy fundamentals and inherent growth potential, Arista (ANET) appears to be an enticing investment option for the volatile market.

  • Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Acquire Israel's Axis Security

    The buyout of Tel Aviv-based network security company, Axis Security, is going to strengthen Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba SASE offerings, bolstering its edge-to-cloud network security capabilities.

  • Microsoft brings an AI-powered Copilot to its business app suite

    Microsoft today introduced what it's calling the "next generation" of AI product updates across its business apps portfolio. In an interview with TechCrunch, Charles Lamanna, CVP of business apps and platform at Microsoft, described the updates as the logical next step on Microsoft's automation journey.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • The Morning After: The Justice Department wants to keep Sam Bankman-Fried on a flip phone

    The top news stories today: Amazon is shutting down some of its cashier-less Go stores, Tesla slashes Model S and X prices by up to $10,000, The Justice Department wants to keep Sam Bankman-Fried on a flip phone.

  • Enterprise Startups Race to Cash In on ChatGPT Mania

    Enterprise software startups are racing to put the technology popularized by OpenAI’s viral ChatGPT chatbot to use in business software applications, hoping to leverage market buzz over the tool’s humanlike language abilities to grab the attention of corporate technology leaders and investors.

  • Foxconn Signals India’s Arrival as Electronics Manufacturer

    The iPhone assembler is considering a big expansion in India. A tipping point for the country as a heavyweight electronics hub might have finally arrived.

  • Tech Giants Are Chipping In Fast on AI

    Tech giants are moving fast on artificial intelligence, even if they have to hit the brakes elsewhere. Broadcom a chip maker most commonly associated with radio-frequency components used in the iPhone, used its fiscal first-quarter results late last week to discuss the increase in business it is seeing from customers scrambling to beef up their networks for generative AI—the technology made popular by the ChatGPT chatbot tool that Microsoft is now wrapping into its Bing search engine to take on rival Google. Google is responding by working to integrate its own generative AI technology into its search tool.

  • Microsoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools

    Big tech companies from Alphabet Inc to Baidu Inc are speeding up the integration of generative AI - technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries - into their offerings. Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform, including Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder, was updated with the new capabilities.

  • CFOs Will Get Their Own AI Chatbot as Part of Brex Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Brex Inc., a highly valued startup that makes software for finance professionals, is turning to the same artificial intelligence tool behind ChatGPT for a service that can answer questions about corporate budgets, policy and spending.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Se