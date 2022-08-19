U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.25
    -39.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,733.00
    -248.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,384.75
    -138.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.50
    -22.20 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.41
    -2.09 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.50
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0052
    -0.0040 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.79
    +0.89 (+4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0150
    +1.1530 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,464.05
    -2,052.95 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.90
    -47.83 (-8.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.37
    +15.52 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Microtraction hits $15M first close on its second fund for pre-seed investment in African startups

Tage Kene-Okafor
·9 min read

Microtraction, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in African startups at the pre-seed stage, is announcing that it has reached the first close of its second fund, Microtraction Community Limited. The fund doesn’t have a set target at the moment, the founding partners told TechCrunch, but it achieved the first close at $15 million. 

Microtraction Community Limited seeks to write first checks of $100,000 for 7% into early-stage African startups with an option for a “quick top-up” of up to $350,000, “as long as they are not more than 25% of the company’s next official fundraising round,” the firm noted in its statement.

This second fund plans to invest in 60 startups and provide follow-on investment to 20% of them in their next round. It has already invested in 20 companies from its second fund. Meanwhile, the firm’s first fund wrote checks to 19 companies in four countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda. Both funds target sectors such as fintech, health tech, SaaS, edtech, crypto, gaming and mobility. According to Microtraction, its portfolio companies have received more than $100 million in follow-on funding, collectively valued at over $750 million. A few names include Cowrywise, 54gene, Raise, Helicarrier, Bitsika and Lemonade Finance. 

Microtraction is also venturing into the web3 space by setting up a community vehicle (akin to a DAO) where social tokens will be used to incentivize and gamify the experience of members who provide value-add and support to the fund and founders. Microtraction said the DAO will operate on an invite-only basis and launch with various perks such as exclusive access to events, investment opportunities, industry deep dives and more. 

TechCrunch caught up with partner Dayo Koleowo and founding partners Kwamena Afful and Yele Bademosi, the co-founder and CEO of African web3 upstart Nestcoin. The partners take us through the difference between the first and second funds and how the firm has evolved since launching in 2017 as the preferred source of pre-seed checks in the African tech landscape. 

TC: What was the first fund’s target size and what did the firm hope to achieve with it?

Kwamena Afful: Our first fund was like a proof of concept. We invested like $1 million in total over three years. It was kind of an uncapped approach. Fund one was at a time in the market when nobody was writing checks to young people starting companies. 

We think of Microtraction as a product and as founders as our clients. And we ask ourselves, what do founders need us to do for them? And so, five years ago, founders needed a first check more than anything else. And then, they needed people who believed in them and would walk them through the doors of significant African businesses that would try out their product or service. And that’s what we did. 

TC: What has changed with Fund 2?

KA: Five years later, there’s a lot of first checks available, way more than they used to be and they are in huge multiples and more. And now, the problems that founders need have changed. And we now think, well, beyond the first check, founders need a community of champions to support them in growing their business. And that community of champions can be a mix of other founders solving similar problems worldwide. And the leading investors, GPs and LPs, in essence, who have subject matter expertise in different sectors and are backing similar companies all over the world. And that’s what Microtraction version 2 is. 

We thought to ourselves, let’s get all these champions together in one vehicle. And let’s make them join us on this journey of finding the best African founders. And let’s connect everybody to help each other out. So now, when you get a check from Microtraction, you don’t just get a check but a community of people who want to help you build an African unicorn. And our community might be 50 to 70-strong of investors, but you may only need three to five of them that will play a substantial role in scaling your business. 

Image Credits: Microtraction

So, in summary, when we started, we were kind of at first check and access to your first few customers. And we’re still that, but we now also provide access to your first community of champions that will help you scale your business. And we think that community is global. We believe that the community is interested in the African story and that community is interested in backing the best founders to solve Africa’s problems through their companies.

TC: Who is in this community?

The LPs in this community fund include 30+ venture-backed founders of African companies like Helicarrier’s Ire Aderinokun, Paystack’s Shola Akinlade, Cowrywise’s Razaq Ahmed, 54gene’s Francis Osifo, Paga’s Jay Alabraba, Spleet’s Tola Adesanmi, Float’s Jesse Ghansah.

Then we have GPs of global VC funds like Ribbit Capital’s Micky Malka, Hustle Fund’s Elizabeth Yin, Sebastes Capital’s Jason Fish, a16z’s David Haber, Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel, 776’s Alexis Ohanian, Bonow Ventures’ Tilo Bonow, Precursor Ventures’ Charles Hudson, Better Tomorrow Ventures’ Sheel Mohnot, Broadhaven Ventures’ Michael Sidgmore, etc.; Web 2.0 and web3 operators; local and international HNIs; sport and entertainment icons; and PAVE Investments (the anchor LP in Microtraction Fund I), which has committed $1.5 million into the community fund.

TC: In 2020, Microtraction offered $25,000 for 7%, which has been upped to $100,000 for the same stake. It almost mirrors YC’s initial deal begging the question of why founders would pick Microtraction over YC’s, for instance.

Yele Bademosi: In the last two or three years, most companies getting into YC had raised at significant multiples up to $20 million in valuation. But even now, companies that don’t do YC can raise at those valuations before the market downturn. I think it’s pretty interesting that the ecosystem is evolving beyond that. We have a couple of investments that we’ve done that never did YC and their valuations are past the traditional valuation.

People want to get into YC to raise money post YC. So what we’ve done with Microtraction is not just build this community of investors and LPs locally and globally. We also have a broader network of VC funds now, looking at the companies we’re backing, our thesis, strategy, etc. So, we’ve gone from like people seeing us as a pre-YC fund or pipeline to us investing in the best early-stage companies, and then local and global investors looking closely at the deals and following on where there is a fit for them.

Dayo Koleowo: I think it’s very important to highlight the last part Yele mentioned because it’s one of the reasons we have taken our approach. We speak to many global investors almost daily, trying to understand the ecosystem. Many people that invest in African companies tend to go to an accelerator, Demo days, etc. People want direct access to Africa without having to go to accelerators. Things are changing.

Don’t get me wrong, accelerators like YC and 500 startups are still very good. But I think the faster you can raise your money without going to them and the more we see local investors give the same access that YC would provide, the better for the ecosystem. And that’s why it’s crucial that we also improve, not just the check size that we write, but the value we create, which is what we’re doing with the second fund. We’re trying to provide the same value as YC but with a better understanding of the African market, which can help a founder raise better and build more sustainable businesses.

TC: It’s impressive to see how far the fund has come over the years as one of the go-to investors for pre-seed checks to reaching the first close of $15 million as part of a larger uncapped second fund. However, I can’t help but notice that Microtraction’s activity has dipped in the last 18-24 months, or maybe I’m mistaken.

KA: You’re sort of right. When we started Microtraction, it was super innovative. It was what founders needed, and we got a lot of press for that. But then the market evolved, and there were loads of funds and lots of activity. We became caught up in all that noise and I’d say for the last two years, we got approached by DFIs to start another fund.

Early-stage African VC firm Microtraction reports portfolio boom despite the weight of COVID-19

We entertained that for a while, but we couldn’t go ahead because we needed to find something different with this fund by asking ourselves what founders wanted in this market and what we wanted to do, which we believed was the right thing. So it was a mix of the market getting noisy, us getting drowned by that noise, and also focusing on what we wanted to do next. But we’ve been active the whole time in the background.

So the period where we seemed a bit quiet, we were kind of like rebooting and refreshing, but we were still investing, by the way. In the last fund, we backed like 19 companies, and we’re about to do another 60 in this fund.

YC: Interesting. So how does the web3 play come in?

KA: It reiterates why we think about how founders need a community of champions around them. We wanted to create a community with transparency and incentives for members to help each other out as they spend significant time helping out founders along that journey.

And generally speaking, blockchain technology is an excellent platform for managing communities in a transparent, efficient, and self-rewarded way. Now we don’t think it’s at the point where you can run a DAO to run a fund in the sense that people love to believe it is--it’s not there yet. But what we wanted to do was gamify the process of members of the community, which includes founders, investors, GPs, and LPs, and then subject matter experts on different topics and verticals. So we intend, in short, to launch some social tokens to gamify and incentivize the community members.

Recommended Stories

  • Dukkantek seals $10m funding round as it scales digital ecosystem for SMB retail sector in MENA

    Demand surges for Dukkantek digital transformation services to improve business processes.

  • Germany’s Uniper Suffers 12 Billion-Euro Hit in Energy Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE reported a loss of more than 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion) for the first half of the year, ranking among the biggest in German corporate history and laying bare the unprecedented crisis engulfing Europe’s energy markets.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in

  • Futures fall as Fed rate hike worries sap risk sentiment

    High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc declined more than 1% in trading before the bell as U.S. Treasury bond yields climbed. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday he was leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike in September, while San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly said hiking rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month would be "reasonable".

  • Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Boeing (BA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Ask an Advisor: I have $225K in the Stock Market. Should I Cash Out Some of It?

    I currently have approximately $225,000 invested in the stock market. Most of that is in conservative stocks and bonds. Do you have an opinion about staying the course or liquidating all or a portion for a few months or years … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I have $225K in the Stock Market. Should I Cash Out Some of It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brief Recession or Complete Economic Collapse? What These Wall Street Veterans Think

    Since the pandemic hit in 2020, conspiracy theorists have had a field day. With seemingly everything in question, it’s been hard to discern real information from fake. An economic collapse is not a new phenomenon or new fear. However, the current scare feels closer than ever before. While nobody is a fortune teller, experts in the field share what they see coming. Here are some reputable investors and large active traders who have shared their thoughts on the matter. Elon Musk has aired his cand

  • Crimea attacks: Ukraine puts pressure on lost territory

    Two massive attacks on Russian bases in Crimea far from the frontline in recent days have given Ukraine a boost -- eight years after Russia's humiliating takeover of the strategic peninsula. Russia's defence ministry said a series of explosions at an ammunitions storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi on Tuesday, which also damaged a railway line, were an act of "sabotage". There was no public claim of responsibility by Ukrainian authorities, but presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak called it "demilitarisation in action" -- using the same terminology employed by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine. The blasts came exactly a week after an attack on an air base which a senior Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity described as a "well-prepared, special partisan job". Analyst Oliver Alexander said the explosions, which he believes might have been caused by ballistic missiles, were hitting morale on the Russian side and lifting it on the Ukrainian side. "Crimea has been relatively safe in the last six months. Now it isn't any longer. It does put more pressure on the Russians," he said. The attacks have sparked panic among Russian tourists in Crimea and concern in Moscow that a newly-built bridge linking Russia to Crimea across the Kerch Strait could be targeted. Podolyak on Wednesday called for the bridge to be "dismantled." "Not important how –- voluntary or not," he said, suggesting it, too, was a legitimate military target. - 'Coherent' counter-offensive - The Institute for the Study of War in London pointed out that Tuesday's attack was on a key supply hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. It said attacks of the past week were part of "a coherent Ukrainian counter-offensive" to disrupt supply lines and force Russian troops back across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. "Russian supply lines from Crimea directly support Russian forces in mainland Ukraine including those in western Kherson Oblast," it said. Ukraine says it has recaptured dozens of villages on the southern front and struck strategic targets including bridges in recent weeks. There have also been several explosions in occupied cities believed to be the work of saboteurs. On Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, a city close to Crimea which is under Russian occupation, said two explosions had cut the TV signal which was being supplied by Russia. Britain's defence ministry said Russian commanders would likely be "increasingly concerned with the apparent deterioration in security across Crimea, which functions as a rear base area for the occupation". - 'Not a place for them' - Once on the fringes of the Ottoman Empire, the diamond-shaped trading hub of Crimea was captured by Russian imperialist forces in the 18th century. It was the site of the last stand by anti-Bolshevik forces after the Russian Revolution of 1917 and was transferred to Soviet Ukraine after World War II. The port of Sevastopol retained a special status as the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Following a pro-Western revolution in Kyiv in 2014, Russian forces took over the peninsula, pushing out heavily outmanned Ukrainian soldiers. After a March 2014 referendum widely seen as a sham, Russia annexed the territory. In the first hours of its invasion on February 24, Russia poured troops and weapons through Crimea into southern Ukraine. It eventually captured the city of Kherson -- the only major city it holds. Russian forces eventually established a land corridor linking Crimea to Russian-held parts of eastern Ukraine -- a key strategic objective. As the war grinds on, the aim of pushing Russian forces back to their positions before the invasion is no longer enough for many Ukrainians who want all their territory, including Crimea, back. In his daily address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were now lines of traffic leaving Crimea for Russia. "The absolute majority of citizens of the terrorist state start to comprehend or at least feel that Crimea is not a place for them." dt/jbr/spm

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) closed at $10.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Service Q2 2022 earnings conference call. Thank you, Francy, and welcome to ZIM's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's president and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.

  • Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.