Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST investor three-year losses grow to 88% as the stock sheds US$74m this past week

This month, we saw the Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) up an impressive 31%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Microvast Holdings has shed US$74m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Microvast Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Microvast Holdings saw its revenue grow by 34% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 23% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Microvast Holdings shares, which cost holders 75%, while the market was up about 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 23% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Microvast Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

