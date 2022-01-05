U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,772.50
    -11.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,599.00
    -76.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,207.00
    -68.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.50
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9880
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,212.27
    +62.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.21
    +7.85 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,297.47
    -4.32 (-0.01%)
     

MicroVision Announces Timing Change of Webcast on January 5, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, has announced that the Company will conduct an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT. The Company's Investment Community Webcast and Press Conference Webcast, previously announced as separate webcasts, are combined into one webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00 PT.

MicroVision previously announced that the Company had shifted to a fully virtual presence for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). The Company's virtual presence this week will include virtual private scheduled meetings with potential customers, partners, and the investment community, and an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT.

"Following the initial public demonstration of our automotive sensor technology in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, we look forward to virtually connecting and interacting with potential customers, partners, investment community, and media to demonstrate our technology and discuss our strategy," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer.

To schedule a virtual appointment and private technology demonstration with MicroVision or learn more about MicroVision's exciting technology, customers, investment community, and media should contact Jeff Christensen at MVIS@darrowir.com.

Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT

The Company will host a webcast consisting of prepared remarks by Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, along with a question-and-answer session at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to review the Company's priorities and demonstrate its automotive sensor technology. Management will respond to questions from the audience submitted prior to the webcast. Analysts, investors, and the media may submit questions in advance of the webcast at https://www.research.net/r/3VRGXHR.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investors webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company's plans regarding product demonstration and product capabilities are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681018/MicroVision-Announces-Timing-Change-of-Webcast-on-January-5-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed 10% This Morning

    Shares of Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) took a tumble this morning, and are down 9.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. You can blame Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) for that. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tencent Holdings is currently the top owner of Sea Limited stock, controlling 21.4% of the company's shares.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • 10 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio, an American billionaire hedge fund manager and an investor known for his business acumen, […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Pfizer Stock Continues Its Downfall Despite New CDC Guidance For Covid Booster

    Pfizer stock continued a two-day dive Tuesday even after the CDC shortened the window for its Covid booster to five months.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

    A controversial opening and the specter of rising competition have some investors cashing in on the recent stock run.