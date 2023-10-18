MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shareholders have earned a 15% CAGR over the last five years

The last three months have been tough on MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 46%. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. It's fair to say most would be happy with 104% the gain in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

MicroVision wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years MicroVision saw its revenue shrink by 52% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 15%, compound, each year. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

MicroVision shareholders are down 38% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MicroVision .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

